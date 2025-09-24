



Newcastle researcher Professor Matt Dunn was told in 2018 that his two-year-old daughter, Josephine, lives with a fatal brain tumor. “One day, she refused to walk,” Dr. Dan said. Josie was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor known as diffuse endogenous ponsive glioma (DIPG). She was the first child in the world when she considers a new treatment called paxalisiv. She passed away 22 months later. “It's really hard for everyone involved with this illness when your eldest son dies and you have three younger siblings and you don't really understand how someone can be here and die the next moment.” He said. “What can you say? There's nothing wrong with it.” Matt Dunn's daughter, Josephine, passed away in 2019, 22 months after being diagnosed with brain cancer. (Supply: Matt Dun)) Dr. Matt Dunn said losing his daughter to a brain tumor is the driving force behind finding a cure. He maintains even more hope after receiving a $18.7 million federal grant to continue his research into the development of life savings treatments to cure high-grade gliomas (HGGs). Dr. Dan and his team have identified key genes that promote HGG growth and survival. (Supply: Newcastle University)) “The problem with HGG is that they don't grow as clumps of cells, they grow as diffuse spindles in the brain. You can never cut them all out,” Dr. Dan said. “We have identified one of the mechanisms these tumors use to escape standard care therapies. “ If we can target this gene in our brain, we think we can stop these tumors from becoming resistant. “ Loading… The aim is to begin clinical trials at pediatric and oncology hospitals across Australia in five years. “We hope by the end of the five years, there will be a treatment that targets the genes we are interested in,” he said. A sense of hope Sydney resident Bridget Pullman lost his 9-year-old daughter Evie in 2021 to a similar-shaped brain tumor. Bridget Pullman was said to have incurable brain cancer when her daughter was only nine years old. (Supply: Bridget Pullman)) Pullman said the funds will bring a sense of hope to families struggling with the disease, heading towards finding a cure. “It helps you continue the fight and you feel that your child's life is not an absolute waste.” She said. “That means other families will get other types of treatment plans that are not radiation.” Ms Pullman said that the child will give to future families who will deal with the intensity of illness that will allow them to live their lives. “Hope is one thing that keeps you going,” she said. The grant officially began in early 2026 and will provide five years of funding to start clinical trials in Australia.

