Top 1,500 US measles cases as outbreaks grow in Utah and Arizona
Measles outbreak hits the new 33-year height, says the CDC
The outbreak of measles has reached new highs, with over 1,300 cases reported in 2025 so far. Finally, the infection was in 1992.
I have a measles infection in the US New highs have been reached The disease has surpassed 1,500 cases on September 24 since it was declared eradicated in 2000, and has occurred in parts of Utah and Arizona, public health officials said.
As of September 24, a total of 1,514 confirmed cases of measles have been confirmed in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most cases are related to large outbreaks in West Texas, but other outbreaks and cases occur during community communication and travel in other states.
In recent months, cases have been steadily increasing in parts of Utah and Arizona. As of September 24th, Utah Department of Health and Welfare Forty-two cases have been confirmed, and most cases have been enriched in southwestern Utah near the Arizona Line.
meanwhile, Arizona Department of Health As of September 23rd, 52 cases of measles have been recorded. Of these cases, 48 were reported in Mojave County, a rural area in northern Arizona.
“As measles spreads in the US, we hope that more travelers will come to Utah,” the Utah Department of Health and Human Services advised. Website. “Vaccinations continue to be the best protection against measles.”
Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease that was declared excluded in the United States in 2000. In other words, there was no spread, and new cases were contracted only from overseas. However, vaccination rates declined More parents are exempt from children from receiving the mandatory vaccinationan increasing number of states no longer report rates consistent with herd immunity and infection.
Measles Case in Utah, Arizona
The outbreak of measles in Arizona began in and around the city of Colorado in Mojave County. Republic of Arizonapart of the USA Today network. The town is particularly well known for its Mormon fundamentalism and polygamy and its connections to the neighbouring city of Hildale, Utah.
Last week, the Republic of Arizona reported that the outbreak had more than four times as much as a month. Before this year's outbreak, state records showed that Arizona has not had more than 46 measles cases in a year since 1991, according to newspapers.
August, Mojave County Department of Public Health It announced that potential exposures may have occurred between August 2nd and August 7th in both Arizona and Utah. State Health Bureau Advised the residents The illness in Colorado City and its surrounding areas remains informed of the disease as it is “currently active” within the community.
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services reported that he traveled to southwestern Utah in May in June and visited public places after contracting measles. Southwest Utah Public Health Division He then said in July that the area had “abnormally high” cases of measles and pertussis.
By September, exposure locations in southwestern Utah included high school events, local festivals and restaurants, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. Health officials in both Utah and Arizona are urging residents to get the measles vaccine.
US measles cases reach new heights
Of the 1,514 confirmed measles cases, 1,493 were recorded in 41 states, according to the CDC. A total of 21 measles cases were reported among international visitors to the US.
The last outbreak of a similar scale occurred in 2019 when 1,274 confirmed cases nationwide. By July 2025, 1,288 measles cases had been confirmed, exceeding the number.
The CDC noted that 40 outbreaks were reported in 2025, with 86% (1,307 cases) of confirmed cases being associated with the outbreak. An outbreak is defined as three or more related cases.
Of the 1,514 cases, 27% occurred in patients under 5 years of age, and 39% reported between ages 5 and 19 years of age. They also reported 185 patients hospitalised, including 88 patients under the age of five.
The CDC said 92% of measles cases in the country are patients who have not been vaccinated or have had an unknown condition. There were three confirmed deaths including Two childrenin West Texas.
West Texas was The epicenter of measles cases Over 760 cases had been confirmed in the US by August. More than two-thirds of the infection occurred in children, with over 94% of cases in people who were not vaccinated.
On August 18th, the Texas Department of State Health Bureau The outbreak in West Texas has endedsaid there had been more than 42 days or two incubation periods as new cases had been reported in the county that previously showed evidence of ongoing transmission.
The best protection against measles is the MMR vaccine
Measles is highly contagious and can spread if an infected person coughs or sneezes, the CDC said. Also, breathing contaminated air can cause people to remain infected for up to two hours or by touching their mouth, eyes, or nose after contact with contaminated surfaces.
According to the CDC, symptoms of measles usually appear 7-14 days after contact with the virus and generally include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. Measles rash appears 3-5 days after the onset of the initial symptoms.
Complications of measles include ear infections, hearing loss, pneumonia, croup, diarrhea, blindness and swelling of the brain, the CDC said. Even healthy children can cause serious illness and death.
In pregnant women who are not vaccinated, measles can cause premature birth or low-capacity babies.
The CDC estimates that about one in five people who have not been vaccinated in the US who have received measles will need to be hospitalized. Health experts highlight that Best protection against illness is a vaccine given alone or as part of the Measles Manpsulvera (MMR) shot or Measles Manpsulvera-Baricera (MMRV) vaccine.
Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide 97% protection against the virus, according to the CDC. Children usually receive the vaccine first when they are 12-15 months old and receive it again at age 4-6.
According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, adults born before 1957 are likely to have had measles as children, and are therefore presumed to have immunity.
Contributions: Adrianna Rodriguez, Janet Loehrke, Mary Walrath-Holdridge, USA Today. Stephanie Innez, Republic of Arizona
