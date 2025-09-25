Health
Studies show that patients with dementia exposed to contamination had longer telomeres
Population-based studies in northern Sweden challenge assumptions about contamination and cellular aging and reveal unexpected signals of long telomeres in patients with dementia that justify further research.
study: Air pollution and the association of relative leukocyte telomere lengths among adults in northern Sweden based on the findings of the Betura study.. Image credit: Peterschreiber.media/shutterstock
The association between air pollution and subsequent risk of dementia has raised clinical concerns, but remains unstudied. The biological basis of these associations is particularly unknown. A recent study published in the journal Scientific Reportresearchers investigated one hypothetical pathway (shortened with age) involving telomeres by analyzing data from 473 elderly people in North Sweden who had complete information on air pollution exposure, telomere length, and covariates.
The findings do not reveal the overall association between exposure to air pollution and telomere length. However, the research analysis highlights a slight and statistically insignificant trend that suggests that individuals who later developed dementia had longer telomeres despite higher exposure to contamination.
background
Telomeres are segments of DNA at the edges of chromosomes that protect the underlying genetic material from degradation, external damage, and fusion. With each cell division, these telomeres become naturally shortened, and telomeres become an established feature of biological aging.
Recent research suggests that environmental factors (particularly pollutants) can accelerate this shortening process. Air pollution, well-studied drivers in systematic structure inflammation Oxidative stress is hypothesized as a major suspect. There is a mix of evidence on whether long-term air pollution exposure shortens telomeres, with some studies reporting unrelated or longer telomeres.
At the same time, decades of research have concluded that various age-related chronic diseases, including dementia, and the length of telomeres (short is bad). Dementia is the umbrella term for several neurological conditions characterized by significant cognitive decline and memory loss that substantially interfere with the patient's daily life.
In today's rapid aging society, identifying the mechanical basis of age-related chronic diseases (such as dementia) and risk-related risk factors (such as air pollution) can help slow the progression of symptoms along with the condition, with millions of people likely to develop dementia in the near future. Unfortunately, previous studies were unable to explicitly test the relationships between these variables, so mechanical evidence for the association between air pollution and dementia remains limited.
About the research
This study utilized data from the Betula Project, a long-term population-based cohort focusing on aging and dementia in northern Sweden. The researchers matched two different time waves (T1 and T2 of the seven total waves in the Betula study) collected at five-year intervals between 1988 and 1995.
Data collection in each wave consisted of health-related questionnaires, cognitive assessments, and health checkups (including blood collection). In particular, air quality data for the locations of survey participants were also available.
Blood samples were used for relative leukocyte telomere length (rltl) Measurement by quantitative polymerase chain reaction (QPCR). Air pollution exposure was assessed using a high-resolution dispersion model to estimate the average annual concentration of particulate matter (PM₂.₅and black carbon (B.C.) Each participant's home address in 1990 includes source-specific estimates for vehicle exhaust and burning of housing materials.
The analysis further included a linear regression model to investigate the association between these contamination levels and telomere length, adjusting for age, gender, smoking status, lymphocyte percentage, and education. Subgroup analysis tested whether the relationships were different among 74 participants who were later diagnosed with dementia.
Survey results
Linear regression analysis failed to show any significant associations between air pollution exposures (either pm₂.₅ or B.C.) and short telomeres. total pm₂.₅ Exposure, beta coefficient (β, measurement of relative leukocyte telomere length) was recorded at 0.01 (95% CI: -0.011, 0.024), indicating negligible effects. total B.C. Similarly, it was ignored at 0.03 (95% CI: -0.046, 0.114).
However, subgroup analysis revealed more complex, unexpected, and currently unexplained trends. It is a slight positive association between contamination exposure and telomere length.
Although not statistically significant, these findings mean that among future dementia patients, patients exposed to higher levels of air pollution tend to be longer, rather than shorter telomeres. For example, the beta coefficients for the total of this subgroup pm₂.₅ The exposure was 0.03 (p value = 0.12), total B.C.it was 0.11 (p-value = 0.17). The term effect-modified interaction was not important.
Conclusion
This study, conducted in low-pollution areas in northern Sweden, failed to test the general hypothesis that air pollution would link shorter telomere lengths (accelerated cell aging). Instead, unexpected counterintuitive trends were observed in the dementia subgroup. Longer telomeres in participants who later developed dementia had higher air pollution exposure. These exploratory signals were inaccurate and not statistically significant, and further research is needed to explain this observation.
Journal Reference:
- Raza, W., Pudas, S., Kanninen, K. M., Flanagan, E., Degerman, S., Adolfsson, R., Giugno, R., Topinka, J., Zeng, X. , &Oudin, A. (2025). Based on the findings of the Betula study, the association between air pollution and relative leukocyte telomere length among adults in northern Sweden. Scientific Report15 (1). 2-10.1038/S41598-025-19469-7. https://www.nature.com/articles/S41598-025-19469-7
