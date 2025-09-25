The review explains how lekanemab and donanemab are slowly fading and who should get them

The review of the Lancet shows a modest yet meaningful slowdown between lekanemab and donanemab, highlighting the plasma P-TAU217 as a scalable triage marker. Although ARIA risk, eligibility limitations, and payer decisions determine actual impacts, these findings are promising.

In a recent review on Rancet researchers looked into the results of recent clinical trials of anti-antibody. b – Compare different opinions from experts on amyloid monoclonal antibodies, personalisation, cost, risk, and overall clinical value in Alzheimer's disease through three complementary perspectives: disease-centric, patient-centric and population-centric.

They concluded that these drugs show an unprecedented decline b – Amyloid, about 27% (recanemab) and 36% (donanemab) do not decrease CDR-SB It involves slow declines in function and cognition for more than 18 months. Both the treated and placebo groups decreased over 18 months, with fewer reductions in the treatment group. However, concerns about risk remain, including ~3-6% symptomatic amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIAs) and treatment-related deaths reported in the trial. The warning highlights potential interactions with anticoagulants and thrombolytic agents.

The burden of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is different from cancer and multiple sclerosis ( MS ), and rheumatoid arthritis ( ra ) In many ways. Unlike cancer, MS and ra Alzheimer's disease usually appears after the age of 65, when patients frequently have comorbidities, frailty, and mixed brain pathology.

Monoclonal antibodies for a slower reduction in cognition and function in Alzheimer's disease, but also reduce other conditions such as cancer. MS and ra shows more direct and measurable results, such as improved cancer survival and reduced recurrence (when symptoms worsen). MS and better body functions ra .

Side effects vary between treatments, as amyloid treatments associated with amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), changes in brain scans such as swelling and bleeding, and other biology can cause severe infections, heart failure, or rare immune complications.

The social and economic impacts of Alzheimer's disease are disproportionately large. Each patient has cancer or MS the pure prevalence of dementia is a major cause of the year that lived with disabilities. It is one of the most expensive global health conditions, with an estimated total annual cost of around 4420 billion euros Abs In 2021 and in high-income countries, approximately 90% of costs arise from informal care and non-medical assistance. Only 8-15% of those who enable eligibility for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease are based on a court-like standard, and if pricing like the US is adopted in Europe, the annual system cost could exceed 133 billion euros.

Drug development for early Alzheimer's disease

The history of research on Alzheimer's disease reflects a slow trajectory from perceptions in the early 20th century to recent treatment trials. After Alzheimer's disease was classified as a major condition in 1976, the first drug, tacrine, was introduced in 1993, but was withdrawn due to toxicity.

Memantine and cholinesterase inhibitors were subsequently widely used, but their advantages were modest and offered only temporary reductions. By the 2010s, enthusiasm for drug-based management had declined, and debate about the cost-effectiveness of treatments and the high cost of biomarkers had intensified.

Biological therapy has converted treatments in conditions such as MS cancer, and ra . Recently, monoclonal antibodies lecanemab and donanemab have shown clear evidence that they slow cognitive and functional decline in Alzheimer's disease, marking milestones in areas where progress has been restricted for a long time.

However, their arrival sparked a contrasting response, ranging from optimism about breakthroughs to concerns about safety, costs and modest benefits compared to risk.

The role of monoclonal antibodies

Monoclonal antibodies represent the first class of drugs to demonstrate clear and repetitive effects on slowing cognitive and functional decline in Alzheimer's disease. They act by targeting and deleting b – Amyloid plaque (abnormal protein deposition in the brain), one of the distinctive brain pathology of disease.

Early controversy surrounded ducanumab, which was accelerated in 2021 by US regulators. More recent agents, lecanemab and donanemab, showed more consistent results, with treatment patients having slower rates of decline compared to placebo patients over 18 months.

Importantly, the evidence suggests a direct link between the degree of amyloid removal and the degree of clinical benefit. However, these drugs also have risks, with about 3-6% of patients developing brain swelling or bleeding. Comparative test tables are serious Aria-e It occurred in about 0.3% with lecanemab and 1.5% with donanemab. Aria .

Treatment-related deaths are still reported, particularly in combination with anticoagulants or thrombolytic therapy. The long-term effects of asymptomatic brain changes in treated patients remain uncertain.

Along with monoclonal antibodies, blood-based biomarkers AB42/40 Ratio and phosphorylated tau ( P-TAU217 ) Transforms the diagnosis by providing scalable, less invasive positron emission tomography ( Pets ) scan and cerebrospinal fluid ( CSF ) Test with plasma P-TAU217 Double awarding strategies that show more than 90% accuracy for detecting amyloid pathology can be reduced CSF and Pets 80-85% test. However, the threshold must be adjusted in primary care PPV It's low.

The future of Alzheimer's disease

The future of Alzheimer's disease care is moving towards faster, more accurate diagnosis, broader treatment goals, and prevention strategies. Blood-based biomarkers such as plasma P-TAU217 And neurofilament light shows high accuracy in detecting amyloid and tau pathology, providing a scalable alternative Pets and CSF test.

In combination with digital biomarkers such as voice analysis, wearable sensors, and cognitive testing, these tools, while still retain ethical and privacy concerns, may allow for early detection and continuous monitoring.

In terms of treatment, research is expanding its target beyond amyloid inflammationvascular health, synaptic function, and other pathways. Over 182 randomized trials are underway, with only about 33% targeting amyloid or tau, but many are exploring inflammation, vascular, synaptic, and metabolic pathways.

Secondary prevention programs test risk assessment, lifestyle modification and cognitive training in people with no disabilities but at high risk. Meanwhile, the primary prevention trials aim to stop Alzheimer's disease before pathology begins, using monoclonal antibodies, metabolic drugs such as metformin, and genetic therapy.

Beyond pharmacology, population-level strategies such as reducing vascular risk factors, improving diet, promoting physical activity, and addressing social determinants provide a cost-effective tool to reduce the burden of dementia.

The capacity and payer model of the health system form an implementation, and cost-effectiveness depends on the decline in drugs and delivery prices, and which budgets are responsible for the costs.

The series also maps three complementary perspectives: illness, patient, and population-centered, to balance individual benefits and equality, feasibility and impacts on population health.

Conclusion

Alzheimer's disease research and clinical practice are increasingly aligned as biomarkers, treatment and prevention strategies are more integrated.

However, there remain challenges to addressing disease definition, trial design, and treatment skepticism.

Continuing debate is expected to enhance efforts to improve cognitive health and quality of life, along with advances in biomarkers and preventive approaches.