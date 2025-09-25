Health
Huntington's disease breakthrough is “surprising” but “warning”
A woman whose father died of Huntington's disease, reported news that it was done. It was first treated“Amazing Steps,” but warned that there was a “warning” in the breakthrough.
Dr. Lauren Byrne said his father, who passed away earlier this year, is one of eight siblings, and “five people have had it so far, so around 40 people are in danger in my last count.”
The disease flows through families, killing brain cells relentlessly, and is similar to a combination of dementia, Parkinson's disease and motor neuronal disease.
She said:
Originally from Newcastle, county, Dr. Byrne is a leading researcher at the University of London (UCL) Huntington Disease Centre and trustee of the Huntington Disease Association Northern Ireland.
She was not directly involved in the trial, but has worked closely with the UCL team that made the breakthrough.
UCL Research Team The data show that the patient's illness slowed by 75%.
Dr. Byrne said Good morning Ulster Program“It was a debilitating illness that had a huge impact on the whole family,” Huntington said.
“I'm genetic, but most of my family, including my siblings, are still at risk.”
“Yesterday was a crazy day in the office,” Dr. Byrne said.
“It's definitely an important outcome for the community,” she said.
“As a scientist, it's amazing. This is evidence of the concept that lowering Huntington's brain in a Huntington patient can slow down symptoms of the disease and cannot take away it.
“There's also a warning – it's a very small test, with about 30 participants,” she explained.
“Because that gene therapy is administered through brain surgery, it has a high risk involved.”
Dr Byrne said work will be undertaken to approve the new treatment in the US next year, but it will take some time to make it available in the UK and Europe.
As a result, she said she realized she was “trying to balance optimism.”
However, she said that successful trials “have further effects beyond the treatment itself.”
“There are multiple different drugs in different stages of development that can also lower Huntington, and many different ways, as they are probably injections into the pills and spine,” she said.
“The fact that this works will really bring about a positive benefit to all of these programs.
“So there's a lot of hope in the community at that moment. There's more accessible things coming even if someone doesn't get it.”
“A quality lifestyle”
Professor Saratabrij, director of the University College London Huntington Disease Centre, described the test results as “spectacular.”
She said they mean that the decline you would normally expect in a year takes 4 years after treatment, giving the patient a decades of “good quality life”,
The first symptoms of Huntington's disease tend to appear in your 30s or 40s, and are usually fatal within 20 years. Previous treatments open up the possibility of preventing symptoms from appearing.
What is Huntington's Disease?
Huntington's disease is caused by an error in some of the DNA called the Huntingtin gene.
If one of the parents suffers from Huntington's disease, there is a 50% chance that they will inherit the altered genes and ultimately develop Huntington as well.
This mutation turns the normal protein needed by the brain, called the huntin protein – into a neuronal killer.
The goal of treatment is to permanently reduce the levels of this toxic protein with a single dose.
This treatment uses cutting-edge genetic medicine, combining gene therapy with gene silencing technology.
