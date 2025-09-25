Eight states have reported cases of human disease with “kiss bugs.” See the map.

In eight US states, humans are reported to have locally contracted Chagas disease. The study also said 18 states reported animal cases.

Experts are now warning us of “bug kisses” among us Chagas disease, which was thought to be limited to Latin America, is now established in California and near 30 other states. FOX -KTVU

The study asks the Centers for Disease Control to declare “also known as Chagas disease.”Kiss a bug“The illness, endemic disease has been reported after cases in eight different states.

Since 2013, “kiss bugs” have been reported in 31 states. In these eight states, a study published in September reported that humans suffer from locally contracted Chagas disease. CDC Website and in PubMed.

Chagas disease is like that According to the CDC, it is caused by the parasite trypanosoma culji. It is endemic in 21 other countries in the United States except the United States, and is most common in rural Mexico in Central America and South America.

Trypanosoma curji It is carried by a Tritrimin bug, also known as a “kiss bug,” according to Texas A&M University. Approximately 55% of tritomi bugs carry parasites.

Though Chagas disease has not been declared endemic in the US, this study suggests that the presence of domestic parasites should be pointed to more evidence.

“In the southern US, several tritrimin species are common and transmitted there T. Kurji And it breaks into human housing,” the study states.

Look at the states where Chagas disease has been reported in humans and animals.

Human cases of Chagas disease reported in eight states. See the map.

Of the 31 states where bugs have been discovered over the past decade, humans have been reported to suffer from locally trapped Chagas disease in eight states, Texas A&M Veterinary Integrated Biology Professor Sarah Hammer previously told USA Today. This means that humans suffered illness domestically rather than international travel.

Research shows that human cases of “bug kissing” disease have been reported in the following states:

California

Texas

Arizona

Lousiana

Mississippi

Arkansa

Missouri

Tennessee

There is no federal data on the number of Chagas cases in the United States, as the disease is not a nationally informable disease. This means that providers do not need to report cases to local and state health departments.

Animals, especially dogs, are commonly infected. See the map.

Research shows that wildlife, breeding animals and domesticated animals can be infected with parasites. However, dogs are particularly sick.

In the US, 16 states report cases of animals suffering from Chagas disease.

Alabama

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Mississippi

Missouri

New Mexico

North Carolina

Oklahora

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

What is Chagas Disease?

Symptoms of Chagas disease include swelling of the eyelids, fever, diarrhea and loss of appetite. In more serious cases, infected people may experience digestive problems, such as enlarged esophagus and colon, cardiac enlargement, and even sudden death. CDC.

“Early diagnosis and treatment can save lives,” the CDC said.

What are the symptoms of Chagas disease?

There are two stages of Chagas disease. The first stage, the acute phase, occurs immediately after an infection, while the second stage, the chronic phase, occurs over a long period of time.

Acute phases usually occur within the first weeks or months of infection. CDC Here is an overview of these common symptoms.

heat

tired

Body pain

headache

rash

Loss of appetite

diarrhea

vomiting

According to the CDC, another common symptom of Chagas disease in the acute phase is the signs of romagna when the eyelids bulge. It occurs when a parasite enters the eyelids. Usually, an infected host accidentally rubs thritmin feces against your gaze.

The chronic stage of the disease can last for years, says the CDC. These more serious symptoms include:

Heart problems such as heart enlargement, heart failure, changes in heart rate, rhythm, or sudden death.

Digestive issues such as enlarged esophagus and colon can make you have a hard time eating or going to the bathroom.

According to CDCApproximately 20% to 30% of people infected with Chagas disease experience serious symptoms.

What is a “bug kiss”?

Tritrimin, or “Bug Kiss,” is a nocturnal bug that nourishes blood. Texas A&M University Kiss Bug Community Science Program. Bugs can eat people, livestock and wildlife. They feed them many times in their life and take a few minutes. Website situation. Unlike mites, kissing bugs cannot be attached to the host.

They are native to North America, Central America and South America. There are 11 types of kissing bugs found in the US.

Adult kissing bugs grow from about 0.5 inches to 1 inch long. They hatch small eggs and can live up to two years according to the program Website.

