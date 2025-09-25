CDC sees an increase in cases of “nightmare bacteria” – NBC Chicago

According to the new, infection rates from drug-resistant “nightmare bacteria” increased by almost 70% between 2019 and 2023 Report From the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Scientists.

Bacteria that are difficult to treat due to the so-called NDM genes mainly promoted an increase, CDC researchers wrote Article published on Monday In the chronicle of internal medicine. Only two antibiotics work for these infections, the drugs are expensive and need to be administered through IV, the researchers said.

Bacteria carrying the gene were once considered exotic and were associated with a small number of patients receiving medical care abroad. Though the number is still small, the proportion of cases in the US has more than five times higher in recent years, researchers reported.

“The rise of NDM in the US is a serious risk and very worrying,” said David Weiss, an Emory University infectious disease researcher, in an email.

CDC scientists say many people are unrecognised airlines with drug-resistant bacteria, which are likely to lead to community spread.

According to Dr. Maroya Walters, one of the authors of the report, infections have been considered routine for a long time like urinary tract infections, and they could potentially be deployed in doctors' offices around the country.

Antibacterial resistance occurs when bacteria, such as bacteria and fungi, gain the power to fight drugs designed to kill them. The misuse of antibiotics was a major reason for the rise. Unfinished or unnecessary prescriptions that did not kill bacteria have become stronger.

In recent years, CDC has said,Nightmare bacteria” It is resistant to a wide range of antibiotics. This includes carbapenem, a class of antibiotics that is considered a last resort for the treatment of serious infectious diseases.

Researchers drew data from 29 states that test and report on carbapenem-resistant bacteria needed.

They counted 4,341 cases of carbapenem-resistant bacterial infections from these states in 2023, of which 1,831 are NDM varieties. The researchers did not say how many of the infected people died.

Carbapenem resistant infection rates increased from less than 2 per 100,000 in 2019 to more than 3 per 100,000 in 2023. This is a 69% increase. However, the proportion of NDM cases increased from about 0.25 to about 1.35. This is a 460% increase, the authors said.

Researchers not involved in the study said the increase was probably related to COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We know that antibiotic use has been on a huge spike during the pandemic, so this is likely reflected in increased drug resistance,” said Dr. Jason Burnham, a researcher at the University of Washington.

CDC counts are just partial pictures.

Many states do not fully test and report cases. Even in states that do so, cases tend to be among hospital patients who are sick enough to ensure special testing. Also, many hospitals are unable to perform the tests necessary to detect certain forms of genetic resistance.

CDC researchers had no data for some of the most populous states, including California, Florida, New York and Texas.

This is not the first study to report an increase. CDC Report The release in June highlighted the rise in NDM incidents in New York City between 2019 and 2024.