Health
CDC sees an increase in cases of “nightmare bacteria” – NBC Chicago
According to the new, infection rates from drug-resistant “nightmare bacteria” increased by almost 70% between 2019 and 2023 Report From the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Scientists.
Bacteria that are difficult to treat due to the so-called NDM genes mainly promoted an increase, CDC researchers wrote Article published on Monday In the chronicle of internal medicine. Only two antibiotics work for these infections, the drugs are expensive and need to be administered through IV, the researchers said.
Bacteria carrying the gene were once considered exotic and were associated with a small number of patients receiving medical care abroad. Though the number is still small, the proportion of cases in the US has more than five times higher in recent years, researchers reported.
“The rise of NDM in the US is a serious risk and very worrying,” said David Weiss, an Emory University infectious disease researcher, in an email.
CDC scientists say many people are unrecognised airlines with drug-resistant bacteria, which are likely to lead to community spread.
Legionnaire's disease is a severe type of pneumonia caused by a bacteria called Legionella. Here's how to prevent infection:
According to Dr. Maroya Walters, one of the authors of the report, infections have been considered routine for a long time like urinary tract infections, and they could potentially be deployed in doctors' offices around the country.
Antibacterial resistance occurs when bacteria, such as bacteria and fungi, gain the power to fight drugs designed to kill them. The misuse of antibiotics was a major reason for the rise. Unfinished or unnecessary prescriptions that did not kill bacteria have become stronger.
In recent years, CDC has said,Nightmare bacteria” It is resistant to a wide range of antibiotics. This includes carbapenem, a class of antibiotics that is considered a last resort for the treatment of serious infectious diseases.
Researchers drew data from 29 states that test and report on carbapenem-resistant bacteria needed.
They counted 4,341 cases of carbapenem-resistant bacterial infections from these states in 2023, of which 1,831 are NDM varieties. The researchers did not say how many of the infected people died.
Carbapenem resistant infection rates increased from less than 2 per 100,000 in 2019 to more than 3 per 100,000 in 2023. This is a 69% increase. However, the proportion of NDM cases increased from about 0.25 to about 1.35. This is a 460% increase, the authors said.
At a U.S. Senate Treasury Committee hearing, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he “don't know” how many people have died during the Covid-19 pandemic. His comments came after the CDC issued guidance requiring pharmacists to obtain prescriptions before administering the covid vaccine.
Researchers not involved in the study said the increase was probably related to COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We know that antibiotic use has been on a huge spike during the pandemic, so this is likely reflected in increased drug resistance,” said Dr. Jason Burnham, a researcher at the University of Washington.
CDC counts are just partial pictures.
Many states do not fully test and report cases. Even in states that do so, cases tend to be among hospital patients who are sick enough to ensure special testing. Also, many hospitals are unable to perform the tests necessary to detect certain forms of genetic resistance.
CDC researchers had no data for some of the most populous states, including California, Florida, New York and Texas.
This is not the first study to report an increase. CDC Report The release in June highlighted the rise in NDM incidents in New York City between 2019 and 2024.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/grave-danger-cdc-reports-nightmare-bacteria-cases-are-increasing-in-the-u-s/3829264/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Watch: US Military in the Caribbean a “illegal” threat, Venezuela tells the UN General Assembly
- The flu season has begun. Here are the places to get the vaccine:
- Hawks Ladies Tennis Fall to the University of New England on Saturday
- Trump admin cracks in legal immigration
- Trump orders the deployment of troops to the American city of Portland and ICE facilities | New policies
- Did Trump love Erdogan? Revisit the past with an alternative story
- Ive joined the Conservatives. No, it's not a joke, let me explain
- Game thread: TCU Football at Arizona State Sun Devils
- The houses collapse after the earthquake strikes the rural area of Gansu
- The Chinese Prime Minister Li highlights the importance of the UN in the discourse of the General Assembly
- Revealed: US plan of 21 points to end the Gaza War, creating a path to the Palestinian State
- Know where to look at IND vs Pak cricket live streaming and broadcast