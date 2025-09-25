Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Jefferson County





MADISONS, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Agricultural Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1) at a commercial poultry farm in Jefferson County. DATCP and the USDA Animal Health Authority are working together to deal with joint cases. The affected facilities are in isolation to limit the movement of poultry and poultry products. Birds on the facility are depopulated to prevent spread of disease. Birds from the flock do not enter the food system. The H5N1 HPAI virus has been circulating in both wild and domestic birds in North America since December 2021. The H5N1HPAI virus is highly contagious and is often fatal to poultry. When caused by the influenza A virus, the severity of the disease varies depending on the species affected by the disease. The disease can be spread by mixing contact with infected birds, wild birds, or poop, equipment, or clothing worn by people who handle animals. DATCP continues to encourage all livestock owners Implement powerful biosecurity measures To protect their herds and herds from illness. This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to animals, and separating new additional additions to herds and herds for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked to keep the birds indoors if possible. When HPAI H5N1 is diagnosed in a herd of poultry in Wisconsin, Control area Established within a 10-kilometer area around the infected facility, limiting movement within or out of poultry grounds. Poultry owners are advised to use DATCP to help growers determine whether the poultry is within an active control area or monitoring zone Mapping Tool. The Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS) and Jefferson County Public Health are monitoring farm workers exposed to HPAI symptoms. The risk to the Wisconsin public remains low. Preventive information for farm workers or others who are in close contact with birds, dairy cows, or other related animals can be found below Protective Actions for People. DATCP reminds Wisconsin livestock owners to register their facilities. State law requires that all livestock owners register in a place where the animals are stored. Registration helps animal health officials communicate with herds and herd owners during illness outbreaks. To report an increase in mortality or signs of illness in birds, dairy cows, or other animals in the country, Animal Disease Report Web Page. To find the latest information on how the virus is affecting household birds in Wisconsin, as well as resources on Wisconsin poultry conservation, check out DATCP's HPAI on the poultry webpage. https://datcp.wi.gov/pages/programs_services/hpaiwisconsin.aspx. H5N1 of other species HPAI H5N1 virus has been circulating in both wild and domestic birds in North America since December 2021. Since then, the H5N1 virus has also affected other species, including mammalian species. To date, Wisconsin has not identified H5N1 infections in state dairy cows. DATCP has been working with USDA to conduct testing of H5N1, encourage biosecurity and continue to provide resources to producers. To find the latest information on how the H5N1 virus is affecting dairy cows nationwide and resources on conserving Wisconsin cows, check out H5N1 on DATCP on the cow's web page. https://datcp.wi.gov/pages/programs_services/avianinfluenzacattle.aspx.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wispolitics.com/2025/dept-of-agriculture-trade-and-consumer-protection-highly-pathogenic-avian-influenza-confirmed-in-jefferson-county/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos