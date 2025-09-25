Syphilis in newborns continues to rise as cases of sexually transmitted diseases drop to adults





Although our adult sexually transmitted disease rates decreased last year, Syphilis in newborns It continued to rise, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With provisional data Since 2024, released on Wednesday, the total number of chlamydia, go disease and syphilis has fallen by 9% since 2023, marking the third year in a row. The number of cases of go disease has decreased for the third consecutive year, while chlamydia and primary and secondary syphilis cases have decreased for the second consecutive year. However, congenital syphilis has increased for the 12th consecutive year when mothers hand the infection to their baby, with around 4,000 cases reported in 2024, data show. “We still report more than 2.2 million STIs in 2024, with overall cases being 13% higher than 10 years ago. Congenital syphilis is nearly 700% higher,” the report added. In a statement from the National Union of STD DirectorsInterim Executive Director Elizabeth Finley, the national public health membership organization, said CDC data is a hopeful indication that the country is progressing, but a hopeful indication that there is more to be done. “The continuous rise in congenital syphilis is a disastrous sign that it is not sufficient to protect pregnant women and newborns from the fatal and preventable outcomes of syphilis infection during pregnancy,” continued Finley. One reason for the number increases in this area can be the lack of screening. According to Recent CDC researchOnly 80% of pregnant women are screened for syphilis. Congenital syphilis can have tragic consequences, including miscarriage, death, infant death, lifelong medical issues such as visual and hearing impairment, and intellectual disability. The latest data is tentative, but the CDC said it does not anticipate any major changes to previously confirmed rates and national trends. More about CBS News Sarah Moniusko Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today. She was chosen to help launch the newspaper wellness vertical. She currently covers CBS News' Health Watch's Breaking and Treand News.

