Health
6 reasons why health and wellness muscles are the secrets to staying young
When most people think about anti-aging, they draw creams, supplements, or the latest medical breakthrough. But one of the most powerful tools to stay younger is the muscles that are what you were born with.
Everyone knows that muscles are the key to strength and appearance, but research shows much more than that. Muscles function like living medicines in your body. Every time they sign up, they send chemical signals that affect your brain, heart, bones, and immune system.
In fact, researchers now recognize that maintaining muscles can be one of the most effective ways to protect your health, maintain independence and extend your life.
So, what exactly makes the muscles a secret to such a powerful anti-aging? Here are six important ways your muscles can act like medicine.
1. Muscles fight inflammation
One characteristic of aging is what scientists call “inflammation” – chronic, low-grade inflammation that damages tissues and causes the risk of cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease.
But this is what makes it appealing. When muscles contract during exercise, they release an anti-inflammatory chemical known as myokines. One of the most researched is Interleukin-6 (IL-6). Unlike IL-6, which is produced by adipose tissue that promotes inflammation, muscle-derived IL-6 helps regulate the immune system and suppresses harmful inflammatory signals.
<!-- util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/-->
This helps explain why US studies, such as the long-term Alameda County study, consistently show that physically active adults age less and less health problems. In other words, each time you use muscles – you help your body reverse the damage to inflammation.
2. Muscles stabilize blood sugar
Muscles are the largest part of glucose processing in the body. The more muscles you have, the more efficient your body will process sugar. Resistance training improves insulin sensitivity. This means that muscles can absorb glucose from the bloodstream more effectively.
A 2024 meta-analysis found that structured resistance training reduces HBA1C, a long-term marker of glycemic control, by about half a point. This is an effect comparable to some common diabetes medications. For millions of Americans at risk for diabetes, maintaining and building muscles is one of the most powerful ways to stabilize blood sugar and prevent illness.
3. Muscles strengthen bones
Strong muscles don't just move your body – they help strengthen your bones. Every time a muscle contracts against the bone, it stimulates bone growth and increases bone density. It is one of the most effective natural defenses against osteoporosis, an illness that affects more than 10 million Americans and dramatically increases the risk of fractures.
With age, fractures signify loss of independence. However, by strengthening the muscles through regular resistance training, they strengthen the bones they attach to – creating a protective double layer.
4. Muscles protect your brain
Healthy muscles send protective signals to your brain. As mentioned before – when you exercise your muscles and sign up – they release myokines. In addition to IL-6, myocynes such as ilysin and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) stimulate new neuronal growth, strengthen existing connections, and improve brain plasticity.
The advantage is measurable. Research in older American adults has shown that maintaining muscle strength later in life is associated with sharper memory, slower cognitive decline, and lower risk of dementia. Exercise can help boost endorphins, boost moods and combat depression and anxiety. Keeping your muscles active is one of the most reliable ways to keep both your body and mind younger.
5. Muscles support heart health
We often consider walking and jogging to be the best way to support cardiovascular health. However, in the current study, strength training deserves equal trust. Resistance improves circulation, reduces arterial stiffness, and lowers blood pressure.
A large study of adults who consistently meet or exceed 116,000 adults (physical activity guidelines including strength training) showed a lower risk of death from any cause up to 31% lower and a 38% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease. These findings reflect the results from British Journal of Sports Medicineshowed that strength training for 30-60 minutes per week reduced the risk of chronic disease and early death. When you reach your mind, strong muscles are truly medicine.
6. Muscles extend lifespan
Perhaps the most compelling evidence for the concept of “muscles are medicine” is its effect on survival. Studies have consistently shown that muscle mass and strength are stronger predictors of lifespan than body weight or BMI. One US study of university graduates found that people who maintained higher levels of activity in middle age had significantly lower risk of heart disease and lived longer.
Muscles also serve as important protein sanctuaries. When illness, surgery, or trauma strikes – your body attracts muscle stores to support healing, immune function, and tissue repair. People with larger muscle mass not only live longer, but they recover more quickly when health challenges arise. Strong muscles simply mean the magnitude of resilience.
This is the bottom line
Your muscles do much more than help you look healthy or lift heavy things. They fight inflammation, regulate blood sugar levels, strengthen bones, protect the brain, support the heart, and extend your life. Above all, you don't need time at the gym to see these benefits. Combining strength training for just 30-60 minutes a week with regular movements will give you great results.
But if the pain or injury is hindering you, don't ignore it. The longer you wait, the more difficult it will be to bounce off, and you will be able to miss this natural anti-aging tool. Go back and if knee, hip, neck or shoulder pain is preventing you from building muscles, consult a physical therapy professional who can help you get back safely. With proper guidance, these barriers can be overcome and the muscles can function.
Physical Therapy Specialist and Mechanical Pain Expert, Dr. Carrie Jose owns CJ Physical Therapy & Pilates in Portsmouth and writes for the Seacoast Media Group. To contact us or request the next free copy, visit “Faster Heal: Secrets to Accelerate Recovery and Lasting Relief” – Visit www.cjphysicaltherapy.com Or call 603-380-7902.
