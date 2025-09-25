



When Maria Banjas Morera He passed away last year For 117 years old and 168 days, she was the oldest person in the world. Before she passed away, she asked the doctor to study her. Dr. Manel Esterer, president of the Genetics at the University of Barcelona School of Medicine, analyzed Blagnas' health for three years. a studypublished online Wednesday, revealing a cohort of Esterer and colleagues. “The bottom line is that the clue to extreme longevity is a mixture of what we inherit from our parents and what we do in our lives,” Esterer said. “And this mix, the percentages are different, but it could be half and half.” Branyas said, “I had very good genes that protect me from many disorders. She also had 'very good habits'. She had alcohol and drinks, and was a diet rich in fish, olive oil and yogurt. According to Esterer, I eat three yogurts every day. Maria Blagnas Morela Distribution materials

Yogurt is plain without sugar added, helping to replenish your gut with good bacteria and combat inflammation, Esterer said. Chronic inflammation is one of the main causes of aging and illness, he said. “These are good bacteria that give us benefits,” Esterer added. This study states whether the “dominance of the Bifidobacteria [beneficial gut bacteria] Whether the relevant genera were entirely attributable to the yogurt diet cannot be fully confirmed as longitudinal studies involving sample collection were required over several years. However, we believe that the beneficial effects of intake of yogurt due to modulation of intestinal ecosystems likely contributed to her well-being and older age. ” Once Branyas Posted on social media About her love for yogurt, it said “gives life” – and she was a long one. She was born in San Francisco in 1907 and has lived in Spain since she was eight years old. She survived two world wars and two pandemics, with three children and 13 great grandchildren. Photo of Maria Blagnas in 1925. Distribution materials

In addition to living a long life, she also had a healthy life, according to Esteller. Photos from Branyas's study show that “very advanced age and poor health are essentially unlinked, indicating that both processes can be differentiated and analyzed at a molecular level.” Cell report drugs, say. To conduct the study, the researchers said, “Samples from subjects were obtained from four different sources at total peripheral blood, saliva, urine, stool, and at different times.” He also pointed out that aging and extreme longevity have several limitations, such as “probably a highly individualized process.” More about CBS News

