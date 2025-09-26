Health
More children are either seriously ill or almost dying of the flu, the CDC reports – NBC 7 San Diego
Christine Wear's voice speaks about the upcoming flu season.
“Anxiety is high,” she said. “We're trying to navigate what life should look like, even if we're not in the bubble.”
Ware's son, 4-year-old Beckett, is still recovering from the flu that returned to January. Within a week of infection, he became extremely lethargic. He couldn't move his head or arms. He couldn't eat or talk.
Ware, 40, of River Forest, Illinois, knew what the problem was. It was Beckett's second time developing an inflammatory brain disease caused by the flu. Acute necrotizing encephalopathy, or ANE.
This time, it's slow to bounce back to his energetic self. “It took him a while for his brain to recover,” Ware said.
There is an increasing number of cases of pediatric ANE and other influenza-related encephalopathy. During the 2024-25 flu season, 109 children were diagnosed with rare complications. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This discovery occurs when the country is recorded 280 pediatric influenza deaths last year2009-10, apart from the H1N1 pandemic, the most deadly, and the rate of decline in children vaccinated from the flu.
“We've seen a lot of people who have had a lot of trouble with the disease,” said Dr. Buddy Creech, a doctor with pediatric sexually transmitted diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. “It's a misnomer to think that only sick children get complications from the flu.”
ANEs are rare – just a handful of cases each year – never officially tracked.
However, this year, doctors anecdotally pointed to an increase in children who were seriously affected by brain inflammation after contracting the flu.
“We've seen a lot of people who have had a lot of trouble with their children,” said Dr. Molly Wilson Murphy, a pediatric neurologist at Boston Children's Hospital. She is also the author of a new study published by the CDC.
Dangerous complications from the flu
All 109 children tallied in this study were diagnosed with influenza-related encephalopathy or IAE. It occurs when the flu virus attacks a child's nervous system. Children can have a range of symptoms, including confusion, difficulty walking, hallucinations, abnormal movements, and seizures.
Wilson Murphy suspects there are at least seven forms of IAE.
One of them is Beckett's illness, Anne. ANE accounted for about a third of the report's overall IAE cases.
In children with influenza-related encephalopathy:
- 74% have been admitted to intensive care units
- 54% were fitted on ventilators
- 55% were previously healthy
- 19% died
“The flu is dangerous for children,” said Dr. Keith Van Harlen, a pediatric neurologist at Stanford Medicine in Palo Alto, California, who co-authored the study. “That's not a false feature.”
It's cold again and the flu season. This means you can wonder which virus is causing your symptoms. This is what you need to know.
Influenza vaccine rates are declining in childhood
Seasonal flu shots are far less in terms of preventing flu infections compared to more robust vaccines like the Measles-Munz-Rubella (MMR) vaccine.
However, doctors say the benefits of Shot lie in its ability to reduce the chances that infections can lead to severe complications and death.
“Our goal as parents and doctors is to keep our children healthy and prevent them from becoming ill at risk,” Van Harlen said. “Vaccinations against the flu are the purest, best, and easiest way to do that.”
Last year, the flu shots were 78% effective Keep flu children and teens out of the hospital.
According to a new report, 84% of children with flu-related encephalopathy, who were known to be vaccinated, were not vaccinated.
And 90% of the 280 children who died during their last flu season had not received flu shots a year.
“The best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu is to get vaccinated,” says Dr. Sean O'Leary, an infectious disease expert at the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Pediatricians generally recommend that children get shots of the flu by the end of October. A peek into how shots have been working so far during the Southern Hemisphere flu season shows that the vaccine has cut flu-related hospitalizations in half.
However, the proportion of children getting shots of the flu has declined in recent years.
According to the CDC last year, less than half of children (49.2%) filmed flu shots, down from 62.4% in the 2019-20 flu season.
O'Leary said the reasons for the decline are complicated. Increased hesitation about vaccines It's one factor.
“Many families experience access to care issues,” he said. “And many practices have experienced serious staffing issues. They may not be able to have a large flu clinic after opening hours or Onsuttle Day.”
With rare exceptions, CDC recommends Everyone gets a shot of flu every year.
