Health
The study explains how genetics and lifestyles are combined to maintain a 117-year-old health
A groundbreaking analysis of a 117-year-old woman reveals how protective genetics, a balanced microbiota, efficient metabolism, and resilient immunity maintain health in extreme old age.
Maria Brallas Morera will blow the candles off on her 117th birthday on March 4th, 2024.
recently Cells report drugs Journal Paper, an international team of researchers, conducted a comprehensive multi-omic analysis of the world's oldest living individuals and compared her data to a matching cohort.
They identified factors that underpin her resistance to typical age-related conditions: low inflammationprotective genetic variants, young epigenomes, youthful Microbiomethereby pointing to potential strategies and candidate hypotheses for healthy aging biomarkers.
background
The subject of this study, Maria Blañas Morela, was the world's oldest verified living figure from January 17, 2023 to August 19, 2024, and eventually reached an extraordinary age of 117 and 168 days.
She was born in San Francisco to Spanish parents in 1907 and moved to Spain at the age of eight, where she spent the rest of her life. Her personal history provided a unique opportunity to explore the biological and environmental factors that contribute to the longevity of extreme humans.
As the average world life expectancy rises, the number of one 100 people worldwide has steadily increased, but individuals who have lived for more than 110 years and are classified as a super-century remain extremely rare.
Maria Branyas Morera lived in Catalonia. In Catalonia, the average life expectancy for women is 86 years, exceeding that for over 30 years. Her amazing survival draws attention to central issues. What biological mechanisms maintained her health in such an advanced age?
Just as early aging syndromes such as Hutchinson-Gilford Projectiria and Werner syndrome provide valuable insight into the accelerated aging process, studying ultragenerational research offers the opposite perspective.
Examining such individuals may help to unravel the relationship between aging and illness, revealing pathways that support resilience to age-related decline.
About the research
To investigate the processes that allow for extreme longevity, researchers conducted extensive polymics analysis examining multiple molecular layers of biology. Most analyses were performed on blood collected in 116 and 74 days, where saliva, urine and stool provide complementary data. Data from Maria Branyas Morera were systematically compared with data from non-central populations to identify distinctive features of extreme aging.
A variety of biological samples, including blood, urine, saliva and feces, were collected along with detailed records of her lifestyle and medical history. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells were isolated and saved for cellular and genetic analysis.
Chromosomal structures were assessed using standard karyotype analysis, while telomere length (an established biomarker of aging) was measured using advanced imaging techniques.
High molecular weight deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) The extracted from blood cells are subjected to optical genome mapping, DNA Whole genome sequences were received from multiple tissues.
The detected genetic variants identified rare or potentially protected alleles compared to genetic variants in the Spanish control cohort. Further analysis included testing of clonal hematopoiesis, single cell ribonucleic acids (RNA) Sequences that characterize immune cell populations, and proteome profiling of plasma extracellular vesicles.
Serum samples were analyzed using metabolomics focusing on lipid profiles, amino acids, and glycoproteins to provide insights into metabolic efficiency and cardiovascular health.
Intestinal microbiomes were studied through genetic sequences of stool samples and compared to published datasets to provide insight into the contribution of microbial organisms to lifespan. Together, this multi-omics approach produced a highly detailed picture of her genetics, immune function, metabolism, and microbiota.
Important findings
One impressive observation was that despite having very short telomeres (~8). KB (Average is 40% below the 20th percentile), Maria Blañas Morela remained healthy. This suggests that telomere shortening may necessarily reflect chronological age without predicting the onset of the disease. The authors speculate that extreme telomere wasting could even function as a clock rather than a disease marker, and that malignant clones could be constrained.
Genetic analysis revealed rare mutants of genes associated with immune system function, cardiovascular protection, neurological health, and mitochondrial function. There was no single variant explaining lifespan FOXO3A The lifespan alleles were missing. Instead, multiple rare alleles across the pathway appeared to be collectively contributing.
Blood tests found mutations typical of clonal hematopoiesis (SF3B1 and TET2). This is a process often associated with cancer and cardiovascular disease. However, Maria Blagnas Morela did not exhibit such conditions. Instead, her immune profile was characterized by expanded cytotoxic T cells and age-related B cells, along with specific “young-like” expression characteristics in the selected pathway. Igg All of her genes show immune resilience despite her age.
Her blood cell mitochondrial function was robust, as shown by an assay suggesting conserved energy production capacity compared to controls.
Metabolomic studies have demonstrated efficient lipid metabolism characterized by low triglyceride levels, demonstrating a lower “bad” cholesterol, an increase in “good” cholesterol, and a decrease in markers of inflammation.
These characteristics are associated with protection against cardiovascular disease and dementia. Her extracellular vesicles carried proteins that promoted immune defense, lipid transport, and protection against oxidative stress, reinforcing the picture of robust biological defense. especially, Say1 Protein was elevated compared to proteins in young postmenopausal controls, but no signs of neurodegenerative disease were found.
Analysis of the gut microbiota reveals abnormally high levels Bifidobacteriawhich is usually known for reducing beneficial bacteria in the elderly. Anti-inflammatory Effects and links on healthy aging. She consumed about three yogurts each day, each containing Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus delbrueckiican support Bifidobacteria growth. The authors note that this trophic link is plausible, but not proven without longitudinal sampling.
Epigenetic tests reveal uniqueness DNA Methylation pattern. Surprisingly, her “biological age” is much younger than her timeline; rdna Methylation age is below ∼23.17 years and the minor space of age is -17.34 years, indicating conserved genomic stability and slowed epigenetic aging process. Furthermore, she retained hypermethylation of the repeating element (Line-1, Al, Erv) It usually loses methylation with age and can contribute to genome protection.
Conclusion
Overall, the extraordinary lifespan of Maria Blañas Morela has been attributed to the convergence of protective genetic variants, resilient immune function, efficient metabolism, robust mitochondrial performance, favourable gut microbiota and stable epigenetic regulation, which has kept health at extreme levels.
These properties interact to preserve health in extreme geriatric age, indicating that aging and disease can be separated under certain circumstances.
The main strength of this study was its comprehensive multi-omics approach, providing an unprecedented depth of analysis across multiple biological layers. However, causal reasoning and broad generalization remain limited as a study of the cross-sectional hemocenter of a single individual.
Future studies should examine larger cohorts of long-lived individuals and test targeted interventions such as dietary changes, exercise, metabolic therapy, and microbiome regulation. It is also important to note that some epigenetic interventions may require caution due to the protective role of repeated hypermethylation.
