UC Davis is one of the few places where doctors and veterinarians deal with cases of severe human and dogs with valley fever. Researchers have learned that dogs may also help predict spreading diseases among humans. They work together to detect Valley Fever faster, treat it better, and perhaps help prevent its spread.

Symptoms and misdiagnosis of valley fever

Infection can sometimes seem normal at first glance. Patients often present with cough, fever, chills, or fatigue, said Dr. George Thompson, an infectious disease doctor who co-superviss the Valley Fever Center at UC Davis Center at UC Davis Health. These symptoms can be easily mistaken for pneumonia or other respiratory infections.

“People with no complications are often given multiple courses of antibiotics by mistake, but ultimately they feel better,” Thompson said. “They are not diagnosed definitively or accurately.”

The risk of valley fever can sometimes seem abstract until you hear it sounds obvious.

“If you go through the valley and don't seem to have left your cough or illness for weeks or even a month, think about valley fever,” Thompson said. “You need to breathe one spores once to acquire an infection.”

In California's Central Valley, experts estimate that one of four cases of lung inflammation is valley fever. In 1% to 3% of patients, the fungus persists in the lungs and, in the worst case, attacks any organ. In Dangerfield's case, it was the brain.

“Walking around like a zombie”

Dangerfield pulls out some small seafood quiches from the oven in his apartment. He said cooking helps relieve boredom. Valley Fever has taken him out of his ability to work as a customer service representative in the healthcare industry. He underwent two surgeries to place and replace shunts that prevent cerebrospinal fluid from applying pressure to the brain.

“There's no balance,” he said. “I've lost a lot of athleticism. I don't remember a lot of things. I don't feel the whole thing anymore.”

Now he is building his days around the discipline of survival. He will not overlook the appointment of a doctor. Every morning he swallows two antifungal drugs that continue to control the infection.

“This saves my life,” he said to wash away the medicine with a glass of water.

Dangerfield once took off his medicine and learned his lessons. He realizes he is in his home and is watching TV in his neighbor's apartment.

“It's still deep inside my heart,” he said. “Are I working as I do, or am I walking around like a zombie waiting to die?”

Kyleigh Cooyar is waiting to meet Dr. George Thompson at UC Davis Health. (Whitney Howard/UC Davis) Kylie Cooyarl is waiting to meet Dr. George Thompson at UC Davis Health. Credit: Whitney Howard/UC Davis

“If I'm dead, it's better.”

At UC Davis Health in Sacramento, Curry Cooyar sits calmly in a chair in Thompson's office as residents check her vitals. She speaks with the calmness of those who frequently spoke to her.

“I've never heard of valley fever,” she said. “I thought it was easy to treat.” Before coming to UC Davis Health, Cooyar experienced several misdiagnosis, like Dangerfield and many Valley Fever patients.

In 2015, she drove California's Central Valley from the Bay Area to Palm Springs with her young children. The next day she woke up with crushed fatigue, fever and severe stomach pain. Then the rash came. She spent a month in the hospital through a specialist. Her pelvic cavity was swollen with fluid. The doctor drained 2 liters.

Cooyar was eventually excreted with Still's Disease, a rare autoimmune disorder. It will take six weeks before the doctor considers examining her blood for valley fever. The infection had spread to her ovaries. She then took a toxic dose of antifungal, which left it physically and mentally crushed.

“I even remembered the times when I felt that I was so bad that I could have gotten better if I had died,” she said.

Only after she took care of Thompson was the treatment beginning to stabilize her. “He's the one who controlled it,” she said. “I think he saved my life.”

Diagnosis is not easy for a dog.

“In fact, when I had a valley fever, they were diagnosed with chronic kennel cough, so they had the dogs that were referred to me,” said Dr. Jane Sykes, a doctor with specialist in infectious diseases.

Omar and Rosemarie Rios took their dog Cooper to Davis, California, when they were infected with a fungus that causes fever. Courtesy photos

Dog fight against valley fever and heart damage

Like many dogs, Cooper, a four-year-old boxer mix, greets visitors at his Farmersville home with stuffed toys and full-body WAGs. Omar and Rose Marie Rios are his human parents. Cooper has always been more than a dog for them.

“He's a member of the community and he's a family for us,” Omar said.

Cooper is the equipment at the athletic store where Rosemary works. Like her, he is a runner. So, exactly a year ago, when Cooper's energy began to soak, they began to worry. He didn't eat much, but his belly looked full. After the hike, Cooper had a hard time breathing.