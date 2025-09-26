Health
Does the acne patch work or is it a simple fix? – Irish era
Over the last few years, acne patches have become increasingly popular skin care Shelves are mainstream. In the past, it was only available from difficult-to-access brands, but now many brands are widely stocked, including pestles, mortar, Laroche Poui and Serabé.
It has gained traction between skincare enthusiasts and casual users, but opinions are mixed up among experts, but not for a reason you might think.
To get to the bottom of whether these patches are really effective or just temporary fixes, I spoke with two of Ireland's leading skin specialists, Dr. Jennifer Owens and Dr. Laura Lenihan. We discussed everything from the correct usage and compatibility with teenagers to when looking beyond patches.
[ From scalp to skin: new autumn beauty launches from Irish brandsOpens in new window ]
“They are considered a 'band aid' solution rather than a long-term acne treatment,” says Owens. “They reduce inflammation, absorb excess liquid and protect the spot from further stimulation. Zitstickka's Killa patch (30 euros from LookFantastic.com), penetrates under the surface and soothes those painful “under the skin” spots. However, they are not a replacement for a complete skincare routine or treatment. ”
Lenihan explains the science behind the patch as follows: “Most acne patches are made from hydrocolloids, the same ones used in wound dressings, pulling out liquids and oils, flattening spots faster and acting as a barrier to bacteria.
Can they help with compulsive picking that bothers many teenagers? “Yes. Behaviorally, acne patches can be a game-changer,” Owens says. “By physically covering the spots, they help you stop you from touching and picking. This is the main cause of scarring and dark marks. Hydrocolloid patches are damp areas that support better healing.”
However, are you using it correctly? Owens says no. “People often apply the wrong patch to the wrong type of wound. For example, activated ready patches with salicylic acid can irritate healthy skin when used with flat wounds without heads, causing redness without benefits.”
To understand what is useful, Owens divides it into three types. Basic hydrocolloid patches are perfect for whiteheads and spots with heads. Flat patches with active ingredients such as salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or niacinamide: “These are the 'active' stages of head spots, some aimed at post-acne marks. And Micro Dirt Patch, her personal favorite: “These supply ingredients under the surface and are perfect for deep cyst-like acne with no visible head, but they become premium.”
Is it possible that people are using acne patches as an alternative to the right routine?
“Yes, that's a real seduction,” says Owens. “They are useful for odd breakouts, but they never replace consistent skincare routines or professional advice. They're tools, not treatments.”
Lenihan agrees: “They are useful rescue products, but daily cleansing, active ingredients like retinoids and salicylic acid, and sunscreen are still essential.”
When should people seek other options? “If the breakout continues, it's time to dig deeper,” Owens says. “Look at skincare, lifestyle, hormones and always consider specialized medically supervised treatments, from medical skincare and chemical exfoliation to prescription drugs such as antibiotics, birth control pills, spironolactone or isotretinoin.”
And finally, can you use too much backfire?
“Yes, especially for adults with sensitive or hormonal skin,” warns Owens. “Too many wrong patches or patches can inflam your skin barriers. It's best to think of them as spot-specific solutions rather than holistic treatments. For long-term clear skin, an overall approach combining excellent home care, specialized treatments and lifestyle support always gives you the best results.”
I'm buying this week… Merit beauty
The chic and streamlined American beauty brand that has been engaging make-up bags in the storm since its launch four years ago has finally arrived in Ireland via direct shipping charges to Ireland customers from its website. It's stunning Flash Balm (29 euros from Meritbeauty.com) I first discovered it on social media a few years ago, so I've been plaguing my dreams. Minimalist Perfect stick with complexion (42 euros), Uniform coloured sunscreen (42 euros), and Dayglow highlights balm (35 euros). Can we expect the presence of bricks and mortar in Irish soil soon? The brand says they are full of hope.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/life-style/fashion/2025/09/26/skincare-do-pimple-patches-work-or-are-they-just-a-quick-fix/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump Cartoon pulling Powell Fed
- France defeated Switzerland to win mixed teams gold in Kosta
- Battle between the US government and Harvard
- The second earthquake in two days wanders deep under the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oregon
- Trump signs an executive decree supporting the proposed agreement to put Tiktok under the American property
- Donald Trump says he deploys troops in Portland, Oregon | Portland
- Erdogan-Trump Talk feeds Christian Orthodox hopes for the reopening of the school in Istanbul
- Keir Starmers Migrant Deal Exposed while GB News reveals 7,000 inches and seven outings in level passages
- In the United States to revoke the Visa of the Colombian President on comments on the Pro-Palestinian rally
- Gandapur urges discussions with Kabul to brake terrorism
- Trump accuses Wray of lying on the agency's actions on January 6, a few days after Comey charged
- Why the BSNLS native 4G battery launched by PM Modif Matters Firstpost