Does the acne patch work or is it a simple fix? – Irish era

Over the last few years, acne patches have become increasingly popular skin care Shelves are mainstream. In the past, it was only available from difficult-to-access brands, but now many brands are widely stocked, including pestles, mortar, Laroche Poui and Serabé.

It has gained traction between skincare enthusiasts and casual users, but opinions are mixed up among experts, but not for a reason you might think.

To get to the bottom of whether these patches are really effective or just temporary fixes, I spoke with two of Ireland's leading skin specialists, Dr. Jennifer Owens and Dr. Laura Lenihan. We discussed everything from the correct usage and compatibility with teenagers to when looking beyond patches.

“They are considered a 'band aid' solution rather than a long-term acne treatment,” says Owens. “They reduce inflammation, absorb excess liquid and protect the spot from further stimulation. Zitstickka's Killa patch (30 euros from LookFantastic.com), penetrates under the surface and soothes those painful “under the skin” spots. However, they are not a replacement for a complete skincare routine or treatment. ”

Lenihan explains the science behind the patch as follows: “Most acne patches are made from hydrocolloids, the same ones used in wound dressings, pulling out liquids and oils, flattening spots faster and acting as a barrier to bacteria.

Can they help with compulsive picking that bothers many teenagers? “Yes. Behaviorally, acne patches can be a game-changer,” Owens says. “By physically covering the spots, they help you stop you from touching and picking. This is the main cause of scarring and dark marks. Hydrocolloid patches are damp areas that support better healing.”

However, are you using it correctly? Owens says no. “People often apply the wrong patch to the wrong type of wound. For example, activated ready patches with salicylic acid can irritate healthy skin when used with flat wounds without heads, causing redness without benefits.”

To understand what is useful, Owens divides it into three types. Basic hydrocolloid patches are perfect for whiteheads and spots with heads. Flat patches with active ingredients such as salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or niacinamide: “These are the 'active' stages of head spots, some aimed at post-acne marks. And Micro Dirt Patch, her personal favorite: “These supply ingredients under the surface and are perfect for deep cyst-like acne with no visible head, but they become premium.”

Is it possible that people are using acne patches as an alternative to the right routine?

Zitstickka Killa Deep Access Patch (30 Euros from LookFantastic.com); Cerave Blemish Barrier Patches (10 Euros from Meaghers Pharmacy); Nipple & Portal Spot Dot (12 Euros from millies.ie)

“Yes, that's a real seduction,” says Owens. “They are useful for odd breakouts, but they never replace consistent skincare routines or professional advice. They're tools, not treatments.”

Lenihan agrees: “They are useful rescue products, but daily cleansing, active ingredients like retinoids and salicylic acid, and sunscreen are still essential.”

When should people seek other options? “If the breakout continues, it's time to dig deeper,” Owens says. “Look at skincare, lifestyle, hormones and always consider specialized medically supervised treatments, from medical skincare and chemical exfoliation to prescription drugs such as antibiotics, birth control pills, spironolactone or isotretinoin.”

And finally, can you use too much backfire?

“Yes, especially for adults with sensitive or hormonal skin,” warns Owens. “Too many wrong patches or patches can inflam your skin barriers. It's best to think of them as spot-specific solutions rather than holistic treatments. For long-term clear skin, an overall approach combining excellent home care, specialized treatments and lifestyle support always gives you the best results.”

I'm buying this week… Merit beauty

Merit Beauty available from Meritbeauty.com

The chic and streamlined American beauty brand that has been engaging make-up bags in the storm since its launch four years ago has finally arrived in Ireland via direct shipping charges to Ireland customers from its website. It's stunning Flash Balm (29 euros from Meritbeauty.com) I first discovered it on social media a few years ago, so I've been plaguing my dreams. Minimalist Perfect stick with complexion (42 euros), Uniform coloured sunscreen (42 euros), and Dayglow highlights balm (35 euros). Can we expect the presence of bricks and mortar in Irish soil soon? The brand says they are full of hope.