Koalus' world's first chlamydia vaccine is approved

Koala, Australia's most iconic species, stares at the barrel of extinction. Among other barrages of threats, such as deforestation, attacks by wild and pet dogs, and traffic collisions, koala populations are being destroyed by chlamydia. Bacterial infections of sexually transmitted diseases affect about 50% of Australian koalas and can be fatal.1

Now, after more than a decade of research, the scientists at Sunshine Coast University (UNISC) received approval In the case of a single-dose chlamydia vaccine, they want to change the tide. “This is Koala's first chlamydia vaccine,” he said. Sam Phillipsa molecular microbiologist at UNISC who helped develop the vaccine. “We believe it will help prevent koalas from becoming infertile and becoming progressive illness.”

Chlamydia infection puts koalas at risk

Chlamydia beef The infection, which is widely used in wild koala populations, has a variety of horrifying effects on animals as bacteria spread throughout the organ. Conjunctival infections can lead to permanent blindness, but urinary tract infections can progress to inflammation of the bladder wall and kidneys, leading to the development of abscesses and cysts. In the genital tract, the disease is known to cause infertility in women, and at least one study suggests that it can lead to DNA damage in male koala sperm.2

UNISC molecular microbiologist Sam Phillips helped develop vaccines targeting major outer membrane proteins. Chlamydia beef. UNISC

“when [koalas] They suffer from eye disease, can't find the leaves they eat, can't find the trees they're climbing, can't escape predators,” Phillips explained. They cannot climb trees to escape from predators. ” These effects have led to a significant decline in the koala populations in most of the country.

“Chlamydia has been present in koalas for a long time, but that's not always a problem. But what we want to say is that when there are millions of koalas, the population can cope with these weaknesses and the flow of chlamydial disease,” observed Phillips. However, the small size, extreme sequestration and often limited genetic diversity of current koala populations mean that sleepy sacks are far less resilient.

Until now, treatment C. Cow The infection is limited to antibiotics. Unfortunately, Phillips explained that the koala genome has a major expansion Cytochrome P450 A gene family that allows koalas to detoxify chemicals and drugs.3 “Koalas should have four times the doses given to animals of similar sizes, simply because they handle antibiotics very quickly,” he said.

Although effective, this high-dose antibiotic strips the gastrointestinal tract of koalas in a highly specialized microbiota that allows only dietary detoxification and digestion of eucalyptus leaves. These drawbacks are vaccine. “We hope we can get a healthy koala vaccination. They won't need to go in and get antibiotics,” Phillips added.

Why is it difficult to develop a chlamydia vaccine for koalas?

Vaccine development C. Cow Rather than a small feat, the UNISC team faced several major bottlenecks in the development pipeline. The vaccine is based on the major outer membrane protein (MOMP) of bacteria. By targeting conserved regions of MOMP across three dominant genotypes, this treatment offers a wide range of protection.4 However, MOMP is a double-edged sword. “There are some highly hydrophobic regions, which are pretty stable but difficult to produce. We still can't produce very high yields,” Phillips said.

Koalas admitted to wildlife hospitals will receive a single-dose vaccine. Researchers hope to reduce the need for antibiotics. UNISC

It further complicates the situation, C. Cow is a biphasic bacteria. It has both the intracellular and extracellular phases of its life cycle. To target both phases, Phillips and his colleagues had several adjuvants in the vaccine. “One is polyI:C, which mimics intracellular infections. Then we use peptides, which are traditionally mimics of host defense peptides that target extracellular antigens,” Phillips said.

The delivery method provided a different challenge to the team. “The third component is a carrier molecule, so it forms capsules around the antigen and adjuvant. This is biodegradable,” Phillips said.

Unfortunately, carrier molecules, like adjuvants and MOMPs, are also difficult and expensive to create. “We will partner with several pharmaceutical companies to access some of these new next-generation adjuvants to reduce responses and dosage costs,” commented Phillips.

Historic vaccine approval could save Koalus from chlamydia death

Unlike previous attempts, the current vaccines are single-dose treatments. This means that koalas do not need to be kept in captivity for long periods of doses. Recent minor approvals for vaccine use by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Department are based on 10 years of clinical data that demonstrated its effectiveness. Chlamydia A 64% reduction in disease-related mortality.

The vaccine contains multiple components, including a conserved region of the MOMP protein, two important adjuvants, and a carrier molecule that biodegrades approximately 24 hours later. UNISC

Outside of UNISC, the study was made possible by interdisciplinary collaborators, including pharmaceutical partners, wildlife hospitals, veterinarians, ecologists, RSPCA and other Wildlife Funds, and the Australian Government. Phillips recalled that it was a long and difficult throw for the team. “There were times when I thought we were going to fail, there were hurdles we could overcome.

A two-year minor use approval means the vaccine can be deployed at wildlife hospitals and veterinary clinics in the country, home to the most affected population. “We have the funds to produce 500 doses that should be available early next year,” Phillips said. However, the team has already received requests for more than 500 doses and will need more funds to continue rolling out. “At this point, we really hope to get more funding to get more vaccines available,” Phillips added.

Phillips said the approval was a huge success, but emphasized that the vaccine is not a silver bullet to eliminate chlamydia infections across the continent. Rather, treatment should be used with other keys Conservation Measures that include reducing deforestation. “We should be able to protect these populations from continuing declines and get a positive increase for the population,” concluded Phillips.