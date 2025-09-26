Health
“Exciting” clinical results provide hope for a new class of MS therapy | Multiple sclerosis
Early results from clinical trials suggest that common diabetic drugs taken with antihistamines can partially repair the damage to the nervous system that promotes the disorder of multiple sclerosis.
Although it was too small for a patient to realize the benefits six months later, the tests reveal improvements in neural function and hope that damage to the protective coating around the nerve fibers could be reversed with the drug.
“We feel like we're on the cliffs of a new class of MS' treatments, and that's why it's so exciting,” said Dr. Nick Kunniff, a neurologist at Cambridge University who led two CCMR exams.
Around 3 million people worldwide suffer from multiple sclerosis, and there are over 150,000 patients in the UK. Most are diagnosed in their 30s and 40s. This is the most common neurological condition in young adults.
This disease occurs when the immune system attacks a protective fat coating around the nerves of the brain and spinal cord. These losses in myelin sheath slow down the electrical signals passing along the nerves or stop them from passing completely.
The first symptoms tend to be tingling, numbness, loss of balance and vision issues, but conclusive diagnosis can take time as other illnesses cause similar illnesses.
Many patients begin with a recurrent MS of the MS in which the myelin sheath around the nerve is damaged again, repaired, and symptoms come and go when it is damaged. Others have a progressive form in which the body is unable to repair damaged myelin and neurons die steadily. This promotes progressive disorders and symptoms such as tremor, voice problems, muscle stiffness, and convulsions. Eventually, patients may need a walking aid or a wheelchair.
Over the past decade, scientists have been experiencing antihistamines called clemastin. Reactivates the body's myelin repair mechanism It potentially prevents progressive nerve damage. However, its effectiveness is unknown. Rebuild the trial At the University of California, San Francisco, clemastine has been found to improve neurological function, while still being very small.
Two CCMR trials funded by the MS Society have been constructed Further research It showed metformin, a diabetic drug, It may increase the effectiveness of clemastine.
The Cambridge Trial recruited 70 people with recurrent MS. Half took clemastine and metformin, and half received a placebo for six months. To assess the effects on nerves, researchers measured how fast the zippection electrical signal is between the eye and the brain. This was slower than usual in patients during the trial due to damage and inflammation of myelin around the photonormal nerve.
The drug appeared to enhance neurological function, but there was no improvement in the patient's vision or impairment. The electrical signal was faster for drug people than placebo, but only 1.3 ms.
“It's smaller than we wanted,” said Cunniffe, who described the European Commission's study for the treatment and study of Barcelona's multiple sclerosis on Friday.
“My conclusion is that drugs have biological effects to promote refolic acid, but it's important to make it clear that people don't feel good about these drugs for more than six months,” Cuniffe said.
Emma Gray, research director at MS Society, said:
“You don't think they'll be clinically profitable in just six months. It'll take some time before we can see this.”
Researchers emphasized that people should not attempt to obtain the drug outside of clinical trials as they are still being evaluated. In the Cambridge trial, many patients experienced fatigue from clemastine and diarrhea by metformin. Drugs that repeat nerve remorbidate do not regenerate already dead nerves.
Jonah Chang, a professor of neurology at the University of California, San Francisco, was working on a reconstruction trial, but said it was very important to find a drug to measure nerves.
“I'm more confident than ever that this is an important path to preventing permanent MS outages than ever. It's also the only immediate hope for functionality to be restored, despite being realistic about what can be restored,” he said.
“We have to struggle to pursue scientifically ly validated compounds from our lab, everything we have learned over the past decade.
