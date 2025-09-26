The important role of sleep in heart health has been gaining attention in recent years, and in 2022 the American Heart Association added healthy sleep to the 8™ checklist of essential factors needed for optimal heart health.1 Studies point to blood pressure as an important mediator in the relationship between sleep and cardiovascular health, with specific sleep patterns indicating connections to hypertension.

Studies on sleep and hypertension

"Studies suggest there is a link between lack of sleep and the risk of hypertension," "In adults, inadequate sleep duration and excessive sleep duration are associated with worse blood pressure control." Other studies have demonstrated an association between patterns of sleep timing and an increased risk of hypertension.

Hosseini et al. found a significant association between shorter sleep duration and increased risk of hypertension in a meta-analysis of 16 studies, including 2.4-18 follow-up (hazard distribution) [HR]1.07; 95% CI, 1.06-1.09), particularly for female patients compared with periods of sleep less than 5 hours (HR, 1.11; 95% CI, 1.08-1.14) and male patients (HR, 1.07; 95% CI, 1.04-1.09).2

Although no association was observed between long sleep periods and hypertension in this study, some such evidence has been found. However, during sleep periods, which have been defined as long throughout such studies, there was considerable variation in the duration of sleep.3

As explained in a 2023 study of 66,122 women with a 16-year follow-up, women with a self-reported sleep period less than 7-8 hours per night showed a higher risk of self-reported hypertension after controlling for demographic and lifestyle factors. The greatest risk of hypertension was observed for sleep of 5 hours or less per night (HR, 1.10; 95% CI, 1.05-1.16). A higher risk of hypertension was also observed in women who occasionally reported (HR, 1.14; 95% CI, 1.11-1.17) or women who had difficulty falling asleep normally compared to those who had little experience with these difficulties (HR, 1.28; 95% CI, 1.22-1.35).4

“ The relationship between OSA and risk of hypertension is well established, but more longitudinal studies are needed to explore the direction of the relationship between chronic insomnia, shorter sleep duration, and risk of hypertension…

In a retrospective study of 539 pediatric nephrology patients (mean age, 14.6 years) referred for blood pressure assessment, Dr. Cogon and his colleagues found that early and longer sleep duration (per self-report) were associated with more favorable parameters of outpatient blood pressure monitoring. Each time of later sleep onset was associated with altitude of daytime systolic blood pressure index (mean awakened blood pressure/95th percentile; β=0.07; 95% CI, 0.02-0.13), and each time of sleep was associated with a lower odds of daytime hypertension (odds ratio odds ratio [OR]0.88; 95% CI, 0.79-0.99).5

A 2023 study, over 12,000 adults (mainly middle-aged men) from 20 countries, sleep duration and timing were monitored, with participants providing blood pressure records at least five times over nine months. Results revealed that irregular sleep duration and timing were associated with an increase in hypertension of 9% to 32%.6

In a 2022 cross-sectional study of 5,163 adults with hypertension, habitual self-reported sleep periods of less than 6 hours each night had lower odds of blood pressure control compared to the period of 7–9 hours (OR, 0.53; 95% CI, 0.37–0.76). p = .001), including among participants taking the drug Antihypertensive medication. Consistent with several other studies on this topic, no significant differences in this association were observed by age or gender.7

Along with the patterns of sleep duration and timing, “Fragmented sleep – sleep interrupted by one or more nighttime wake-ups – decreased quality of life, blood pressure fluctuations, daytime hypertension, and longitudinal analysis showed that insomnia and lack of sleep increased the risk of new hypertension due to 21%. Hypertension at Mount Sinai Faster Heart Hospital, New York, New York.8,9

He also noted that up to 60% of patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) have simultaneous hypertension.10 “This association appears to be linear. More severe OSA is associated with more hypertension.”11

The underlying mechanism

“Several mechanisms have been proposed for which sleep loss leads to hypertension, including excessive sympathetic nervous system activation characterized by sustained elevated blood pressure, increased insulin resistance, and increased endothelial dysfunction. Lead authors of the study in California, Davis, and 2022.7

In patients with insomnia, “high levels of circulating norepinephrine, coupled with overactivity of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, both cause systemic vasoconstriction, salt retention, volume overload, and systemic arterial blood pressure,” said Dr. Al Dhaybi.12 Furthermore, disturbance in the sleep wet cycle incites hypothalamic-subaxial dysregulation, increases the levels of cortisol and adrenal cortical hormones, and induces abnormal glucocorticoid rhythms and further exacerbation of systemic hypertension. ”

Clinical recommendations

Dr. Cogon suggests that clinicians will take a sleep history as part of their assessment of hypertension. “Questioning symptoms of sleep apnea, snoring, frequent night waking up, and feeling rested in the morning can indicate sleep quality issues that may benefit from looking at sleep experts.” However, she said, “In most cases, you don't need a sleep expert, and rather you don't need to set the intention surrounding the long sleep period.”

“Healthy sleep should be part of the lifestyle behaviors recommended by clinicians. This should include recommended 7-9 hours of sleep and sleep hygiene practices such as maintaining a normal sleep schedule and limiting screen time before sleep,” advised Dr. Ogugu. “Evaluating sleep health during daily clinic visits can help identify and manage sleep disorders, and provide an open opportunity to discuss any sleep concerns patients may have.”

“For patients with OSA, CPAP therapy improves hypertension control,” and the improvement is “more pronounced in patients with nocturnal blood pressure and resistant hypertension,” said Dr. Al Dhaybi.13

Future direction

Further efforts are required at clinics and research areas, medical education and public health levels to address the potential impact of sleep on high blood pressure.

“While the relationship between OSA and the risk of hypertension is well established, more longitudinal studies are needed to explore the direction of the relationship between chronic insomnia, shorter sleep duration and risk of hypertension and to investigate the interactions of environmental factors in these relationships,” Dr. Ogugu said. “In addition, further research into interventions addressing sleep-related contributors to hypertension is needed.”

To that end, she said Dr. Kogon and her colleagues will be studying sleep-promoting interventions as essential treatment for hypertension.

Dr. Ogugu cited the need to raise awareness among both clinicians and patients regarding the role of healthy sleep in preventing and managing curriculum and continuing education programs for various health professionals and continuing education programs.

“Public health campaigns are needed to inform the general population of the importance of healthy sleep patterns and their health impacts,” she continued.

From a therapeutic strategy perspective, an approach that will ensure further investigation is renal denervation, which has been shown to reduce hypertension in OSA patients and resistant hypertension.14 “The severity of OSA also diminished in patients treated with renal denervation, suggesting the role of renal sympathetic hyperactivity in OSA origin and perpetuation, making it an attractive procedure for lowering blood pressure in this patient population,” explained Dr. Al Dybi.15

Blood pressure is not usually included as the primary endpoint for trials testing treatments for sleep disorders. Hypertension Because we need it because we lack key endpoints,” he said.