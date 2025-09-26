Health
How to live to 117
A healthy diet and a little genetic fortune helped Maria Blagnas Morela I live to the grand old age of 117. Before her death, researchers discovered that Branyas had genetic mutations known to protect against cardiovascular disease, with no increased risk of harmful conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. Blood tests also revealed that they had a strong immune system with few inflammatory markers. Lifestyle choices probably also contributed to the longevity of Branyas, says physicians and research co-author Manel Esteller. “Our genes are cards in poker games,” says Esterer. “But it's really important how we play them.”
That's what the US Department of Defense is Still funding mRNA vaccine developmentthe Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) suddenly ended funding for the same research last month. Some beneficiaries are programs that develop vaccines against the virus that causes hemorrhagic fever in Crimea and the Congo, a deadly tick-borne disease. It is a bailout for such projects to be still receiving government funding, says infectious disease researcher Amesh Adalja, but the rejection of HHS's technology remains threatening national and global preparedness for new pathogens.
Japanese dog bain seeds (Vincetoxicum) imitate the smell of injured ants and seduce flies that feed insects to feed them. Botanist Kochizuki finds that fly is attracted to Dogsbane and finds it This plant produces several scented chemicals that are also found in the ant pheromone SOS Cole. – The first evidence of a plant copying ants.
A New York judge ruled on using cutting-edge DNA sequencing Can be used as evidence of a case against suspected serial killer. This technique, called whole-genome sequencing (WGS), was used to sequence small amounts of DNA in hair found in victims. The sequence was then analyzed to analyze single character variations in the genetic code. This can be used to identify unique patterns for individuals. The judge's ruling allows DNA samples, which were previously thought to be too small, to be reanalyzed in the WGS to resolve cold cases.
Nature Using machine learning tools, we replicate the way the National Institutes of Health cancelled grants under US President Donald Trump, and applied them to past grants to reveal broad measurements. Looking at the roughly 48,000 NIH grants that became active in 2014, the algorithm was thought to be likely to have 1,287 grants cancelled. Science that may not have been born. The highly cited studies arising from these grants included original papers showing the results of the Human Microbiome Project.
In the 1970s, pediatric infectious disease treatment researcher Carol Baker described Group B Streptococcus (GBS), or Streptococcus Agalactiaecausing stillbirths and killing newborn babies. 50 years later, Phase III trials investigate the effectiveness of vaccines in pregnant women Protects against GBS. If approved, the vaccine “can have a major major public health impact,” says vaccinologist Shabir Maddy, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. However, the roads were bumpy. It took Baker and her colleagues 20 years to develop a viable vaccine, and for years afterwards the pharmaceutical company saw the market as too small for investment.
When physicist Manesh Jain began parallelism for a genomics company, he reflected his research into mutations in the human genome with a clever combination of “parallels” and “allels.” Interesting monikers don't always convey a message. “Unfortunately, most people will call and say, 'Oh, hello, is it a paralegal?”,” he says. For her high-tech startup, materials scientist Julia Carpenter inspired her Classics and her PhD research into metal bubbles to create names:apheros. “It's a coined word, but it's short enough for people to remember it,” Carpenter says.
These are the first in a six-part series that explains how the CEO of a scientific company landed in names that resonated with clients, colleagues and investors.
I look forward to the weekend today, but it's not just because I've been working for two days. This Saturday is Mathematically special dates.
Saturday, September 27th is a “square date.” It is written in numbers 27,092,025. Dates are square numbers (if not a human calculator, the square root is 5205).
For those of you who think, “But that's not how I write a date,” don't be afraid that you are included either. An alternative arrangement, 9,272,025, is also a square number, making it a rare example of “global square dates.” Please mark the calendar!
