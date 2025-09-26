



For more than a decade, carbapenem-resistant enterochlorine (CRE) has been a continuing concern for hospitals and long-term care facilities in the US. After years of stability or decline rates, new data show an astonishing revival driven by the particularly difficult-to-treat form of New Delhi Metallo-β-β-β-β-β-lactamase production CRE (NDM-CRE). New analysis published by CDC Scientists Internal Medicine Chronicles Explaining a rapid increase in carbapenemase-producing CRE isolates CDC's Antibacterial Resistance Laboratory Network (AR Lab Network) In recent years. the study-Changes in carbapenemase-producing carbapenem-resistant enterobacteria from 2019 to 2023– Discovery a 5x increase in NDM-CRE incidence rates in 29 states that require reporting of these pathogens. Data from early 2024 suggest that NDM-CRE levels remain above and above the levels seen in 2023. Important findings from the CDC study NDM-CRE is increasing: In clinical cultures submitted to the AR Lab Network, the incidence of carbapenemase-producing CRE increased sharply between 2019 and 2023, mainly due to NDM-CRE.

Shift in the Carbapenemase Landscape: Historically, we CRE were dominated by the KPC (Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemase), several novel β-lactam/β-lactamase inhibitor combinations remain active. in contrast, NDM and other metallo-β-lactamases leave clinicians with few reliable antibiotic options.

Enzymes like OXA-48 are also climbing: A smaller, but notable increase in the produced CRE, such as OXA-48, was observed.

Public Health Impact: The increased presence of these resistance mechanisms could reverse recent advances in CRE containment, increasing the risk of difficult-to-control medical-related outbreaks. Why is it important to us and global health security? Carbapenem-resistant organisms have a high mortality rate in already vulnerable patients. NDM-CRE amplifies this threat because it is resistant to many last line therapies, including most beta-lactams and some new agents. Increased prevalence of NDM-CRE puts daily hospital care at risk– From organ transplantation to chemotherapy – Very effective antibiotics are essential. From the perspective of national health security, these pathogens are Erodes the resilience of the health care systemcould exacerbate the impact of other emergencies, such as the flu or the threat of a pandemic. Their rapid international spread through patient transfer and global travel highlights the need for Cross-boundary surveillance and infection prevention efforts. The role of the AR Lab Network CDC AR Lab Networkmade up of regional research institutes and public health partners across the country, it is crucial to detect trends early and provide carbapenemase genetic testing to jurisdictions that lack internal capabilities. These labs support the rapid identification of resistant isolates, enable timely infection control interventions in hospitals, and guide clinicians to effective treatment options. Data from the AR Lab Network will be fed directly to the national response strategy for antibiotic resistance. Guidance for healthcare providers The CDC urges hospitals, nursing homes and outpatient facilities to take several important steps. Check the test capacity: Clinical labs will be able to identify carbapenemase-producing CREs containing NDM and OXA-48-like genes, as well as organize access to state public health labs.

Engage in your local HAI/AR program: Understand the mechanisms of resistance circulating in communities and adjust containment measures.

Implement a robust infection control protocol: Follow recommended precautions such as patient mobility communications, environmental cleaning, and inter-site communications.

Follow recommended precautions such as patient mobility communications, environmental cleaning, and inter-site communications. Stewardship and early detection: Use appropriate empirical therapy, prioritize diagnostic tests and report confirmed cases quickly to the health department. Impact on policy and preparation The new domination of NDM-CRE highlights the importance of Persistence federal and state investments in antimicrobial resistance monitoring and laboratory capabilities, and drug development innovation. Public health officials should note that reversing this trend will require collaboration between health facilities, public health sectors, industries and policy makers. Beyond hospitals, this issue highlights the vulnerability of antibiotic pipelines and the urgent need for new treatment options and diagnosis that could address evolving resistance mechanisms. Future challenges Early warnings from the AR Lab network provide an opportunity to respond before NDM-CRE takes root nationwide, but experts warn that containment is difficult without consistent adherence to infection control protocols, expanded clinical testing, and limited data-driven management of antibiotics. The CDC highlights the integrity of awareness among clinicians and the continued investment in public health infrastructure is essential. Rankin DA, Staal A, Sabol S, etc. Changes in carbapenemase-producing carbapenem-resistant enterobacteria from 2019 to 2023. Internal medicine chronicles, September 23rd, 2025.

