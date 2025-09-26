Health
CDC Report highlights the fatal impact of the 2024-25 flu season on our children
This week, two new reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provide details on the most deadly flu seasons for children in the United States for over a decade.
Report published yesterday Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), Include data on 280 US children who died during the 2024-25 flu season, as well as information on 109 children who died from rare and severe neurological complications of the flu during the season. 280 pediatric influenza deaths are the highest reported number in the United States since the 2009-10 H1N1 pandemic, and the highest in the non-pandemic flu season since child deaths were made available nationwide in 2004.
The report adds more information about what the CDC previously described as a high-intensity flu season.
The highest mortality rate seen in infants
in First ReportCDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, analyzed data from the influenza-related pediatric mortality monitoring system, which collects reports of pediatric influenza deaths from state and local health departments. The analysis includes information on the type of influenza virus, underlying medical conditions, vaccination status, and health care use during illness.
The 280 children who died of the flu from September 29, 2024 to September 13, 2025 represent a mortality rate of 3.8 per million children. The median age at the time of death was 7 years old, with 61% of deaths occurring in children under 9 years old. Influenza-related mortality was highest in infants under 6 months (11.1 per million), with girls (4.5) higher than boys (3.1) (3.1). Among the racial and ethnic groups, black children (5.8) had the highest mortality rate.
Influenza A virus was associated with 240 deaths (86%) and 38 (14%) influenza B virus. Of the 169 influenza, deaths of known subtypes, 95 (56%) were (H1N1) PDM09 virus, 73 (43%) were (H3N2) virus, and one (less than 1%) detected both (H1N1) PDM09 and A (H3N2).
Of the 262 children with an available history, 148 (56%) reported at least one underlying medical condition, with neural conditions most frequently reported (93; 63%). Of the 218 children with available data on pre-death clinical complications, the most common complication was sepsis (108; 50%), followed by pneumonia (82; 38%), acute respiratory dissatisfaction syndrome (60; 28%), seizures (53; 24%), encephalopathy or encephalitis (40; 18%).
Overall, 112 (40%) of children were treated with influenza antiviral drugs, most commonly oseltamivir (104; 93%). Approximately half of the children who died were not hospitalized at the time of their death. In the emergency department, 61 (22%) occurred outside the hospital, with 74 (27%).
Of the 208 children with available vaccine information, 89% were not fully vaccinated against the flu.
The author of the report says that although it is unclear why there were more pediatric deaths in the 2024-25 flu season than the previous season, the best way to protect children from the flu, especially those with underlying conditions, is to vaccinate them.
“All people who have not had contraindications for six months or more should receive the flu vaccination annually to prevent the flu and its complications, including flu-related deaths,” they wrote.
Influenza-related encephalopathy
in other MMWR ReportCDC and the state and local health department researchers analyzed case reports of death in children with severe and fatal forms of influenza-related encephalopathy (ANE).
Children who survive the ANE can experience lasting effects, such as delayed development, cognitive or behavioral challenges, and difficulties in movement and coordination.
Although there is no surveillance system in the US for influenza-related neurological complications, the CDC requested a report in January after being warned of the deaths of several children with influenza-related ANE. Of the 192 reports that met the CDC criteria, 109 were classified as IAEs, of which 37 (34%) were classified as ANEs.
Of the 109 patients in the IAE, the median age of patients was 5 years old, with 97 (89%) having influenza A, and 58 (55%) of the 106 children with a history of the disease (55%) had no underlying medical conditions. Neurological symptoms began at the median 2 days after onset of the disease. Of all IAE patients, 80 (74%) were admitted to intensive care units (ICUs), 59 (54%) were mechanically ventilated, and 21 (19%) died.
Of the 37 ANE patients, the median age of patients was 4 years old, with 34 (92%) having influenza A, and 18 (51%) of the 35 children with available medical history had no underlying conditions. All ANE patients were admitted to the ICU, with 33 (89%) undergoing mechanical ventilation and 15 (41%) died.
Only IAE and 4 (13%) ANE patients received one or more of the 2024-25 influenza vaccines more than two weeks before the onset of the disease, while 86 (84%) of IAE and 31 (94%) of ANE patients received the influenza antiviral.
The study authors state that the findings are a reminder to parents and healthcare providers that all children are at risk for severe neurological complications from the flu.
“During the flu season, parents and caregivers of children with neurological signs and symptoms (e.g., seizures, hallucinations, or changes in levels of consciousness) should urgently seek care along with fever or respiratory symptoms,” they write. “Prefectural providers should consider IAEs in children with recent or current febrile disease with encephalopathy, monitor these children for clinical degradation and begin appropriate advocacy care.”
