The history of vaccine reluctance from natural PO to COVID-19

Vaccine policy has been created Headlines across the country Last week, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Guidance Committee met to expand its recommendations. Covid-19 booster Total MMRV shots. It is not the first time that government vaccine policies have sparked heated debate. Since at least the turn of the 20th century, the conversation about vaccination has been baffling, with the cultural and political issues of each era shaping attitudes about illness, individual rights, community duties, parent-child relationships, and science itself.

Elena Conis, professor of history and journalism in Berkeley, California; Brittany Hosea-Small

Elena CornProfessor Berkeley, California, Journalism and History, documented this evolution in a 2014 book. Vaccine Countries: Changes in relation to vaccination. In it, she tells stories of various vaccines, from that polio in the 1950s to HPV in the 2000s, and how each historical background influenced adoption by the public. President John F. Kennedy, for example, approved funding for the landmark federal vaccination at the moment when the Cold War was prioritizing a healthy nation of potential soldiers. The national guidance that the CDC advisory committee discussed last week to award the hepatitis B vaccine to infants was established in the 1990s against the background of concerns about AIDS and immigration.

In addition to detailing how public opinion and federal policies have changed, Conis documents how medical advances in vaccines have changed the way Americans perceived the very diseases that Shot could prevent. Below, UC Berkeley News We spoke with Conis about the history of pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine sentiments and how both public perception and government involvement have changed over time.

UC Berkeley News: What are the key tipping points that explain how we reached our current vaccine policies and attitudes?

Elena Corn; From the mid-19th century until the end of the 19th century, American cities and states began to create more health commissions. Many were infused with the power to demand vaccinations for the local population. For decades, these laws and regulations have been enforced sporadically and unevenly. By the turn of the 20th century, this authority health committee across the US natural PO had also spread at an incredible rate. Therefore, these health conditions were increasingly conflicting at the local level as they sought to implement essential vaccinations in the context of growth of anti-vaccine movements.

This led to an important turning point: 1905, USA The Supreme Court ruled The state has the authority to implement mandatory vaccinations if it is for public health and, importantly, it does not harm an individual. But that Supreme Court decision further promoted the anti-vaccine group.

There is a rough pattern. The more vaccines there are, the more forces they are used to encourage or demand widespread adoption of vaccinations, the more resistance they find in the population. ” Elena Corn

This marked a new stage in the history of vaccination. They opposed the state-focused vaccine, advocating for exemptions from existing laws or defending California to completely revoke the mandatory vaccinations they had in 1921. What the public health professional did accordingly was, “It's okay, enforcement didn't work well.

It changed in the polio era – another turning point. American scientists have developed a vaccine to stop the infectious disease that terrorized the population over the past decades and worsened in the 1940s and early 50s. When the polio vaccine was announced in 1954, the US public responded by saying they really wanted the vaccine, and they wanted the government to make sure that everyone had access to it and that it was safe. At that point, starting with Kennedy and Johnson, the federal government was invited to take on a new, bigger role in vaccination policies.

Then, in the 1960s, research into vaccine-preventable diseases increased the apparent lack of disease if there was a vaccine order. The era of new obligations focused on children began in the late 1960s. By 1980, all US states had laws or regulations requiring children to receive the recommended vaccine before entering school. During this period, vaccine hesitancy and vaccine rejection continued to revive, and continues to this day.

Research into vaccine-preventable diseases has increasingly been shown to be far less sick if there is a vaccine order. ” Elena Corn

What are the historical roots of today's anti-vaccine movement?

Since the first vaccine against natural PO was developed in the late 1790s, there has been debate about the optimal role of government to decide who should compete for what, when. There is a rough pattern. The more vaccines there are, the more forces they are used to encourage or demand widespread adoption of vaccinations, the more resistance they find in the population.

Throughout much of the 19th century in the United States, people were mostly vaccinated when they wanted, often when the epidemic was looming or infuriated. The country's anti-vaccine movement began to gain momentum in the late 1800s as local government and health commission authority began to emerge. It happened for a large part, through the influence of European writers and thinkers. It condemned European mandatory vaccination laws and called them a humiliation against personal freedom.

Depending on the habits of the individual media, you can see a set of vaccine ideas that have been presented over and over again on your news feed and social media. Elena Corn

However, people with anti-vaccine views in the 19th century also distributed two other arguments. One was that vaccinations were anti-religious. The belief system was that it was God's will to decide who the body best was able to heal itself, or who survives the illness and who would not.

The other was risk-based discussion. While 19th century natural PO vaccinations could literally save your life, once you get vaccinated, you're sent the vaccine to another risk of infection like syphilis. It is because the natural PO vaccine comes from pus in cows infected with cows or related viruses protected against natural PO, or from other people who have been vaccinated. Natural PO vaccines and other “animal vaccines” of the time resulted in individual cases and greater outbreaks. It's well publishedfrom the late 19th century to the early 20th century.

In short, opposition to these religious, rights-based, risk-based vaccinations has been with us ever since.

You write about how anti-vaccine sentiments have been rhetorically portrayed from political movements across the map over time. Can you expand that?

Even in the 19th and early 20th centuries, this cause drew support from what we now call politically liberal groups. Abolitionists, like advocates of child safety and animal rights, sometimes supported the anti-vaccine movement.

The revival of vaccine skepticism a century later in the 1970s was characterized by rhetoric borrowed from other social movements from the environmental movements, women's movements, patient rights movements, and consumer movements. People talked about vaccines that are contaminating the body, and were worried that the vaccine ingredients resemble those that pose environmental hazards. They also argued that parents should have the right to informed consent before getting the vaccine for their children. This is a discussion borrowed directly from ideas popularized by the women's health movement.

While there is still a strong influence from libertarian ideology in modern anti-vaccinationism, what goes back over 100 years also has roots in these liberal social movements.

How has our changing media ecosystem influenced our attitudes towards vaccination?

Groups with strong opinions about vaccines have always used the media to spread ideas. That hasn't changed. What has recently changed is access to these ideas. Any kind of vaccination ideas that contain misinformation and misinformation can be distributed more widely and more quickly than ever before.

But perhaps even more important is how biased the current media environment is. Depending on the habits of the individual media, one idea about a vaccine that has been presented over and over again on the news feed or social media, or a completely different set will appear. This means that with every minute of our media consumption, the majority of us are rooted in our views and are unable to understand the views of people who think differently than we do.

This interview is condensed and edited for clarity.