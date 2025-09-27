Why Neonatal Syphilis Cases are on the rise

Number of babies Born with syphilis New government data shows that the US has continued to rise last year despite the decline in the number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases (STIs) in the country. The total number of reported STI cases fell 9% from 2023 to 2023. data It was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week. However, cases of syphilis in newborns, also known as congenital syphilis, have increased for the 12th consecutive year. Approximately 4,000 cases were reported in 2024. This is about 700% since 2015, when under 500 were reported.

The increase in cases of congenital syphilis was not as steep as in 2024 as in 2024. It's less than 2% since 2023. Dr. Bradley Stoner, director of the CDC's STD prevention department, promises that despite the slowing rate of growth, the rising number of cases remains a concern. A few decades ago, a case of congenital syphilis was Almost eliminated Congenital syphilis can be prevented from the US. Syphilis can be cured with treatment, and if treated during pregnancy, it can prevent the fetus from becoming infected. However, if left untreated, syphilis You can give it For a baby during pregnancy or childbirth. Syphilis can be done Damaged organs The heart and brain can lead to blindness, hearing loss, and even death. Congenital syphilis can also lead to miscarriage and stillbirth. Stoner says it is likely that social and economic conditions such as reductions in STI services at the state and local levels have contributed to it, as well as poverty and lack of health insurance. Syphilis rise ratewhich led to an increase in the rate of congenital syphilis.

Federal funding for STI prevention A dramatic cut was seen Since the early 2000s. Number of people living in poverty It has risen sharply Though during that period it declined. And the percentage of people who are uninsured It's fallen Millions of people have come to the law since the Affordable Care Act was signed in 2010 No insurance or Insurance shortage. Other complications that access quality care can also affect those with insurance. Elizabeth Finley, interim executive director of the National Union of STD Directors, says part of the problem is that pregnant people may have different access to health care or preventive syphilis care. For example, some people may not have consistent or completely access to prenatal care. Also, some healthcare providers may be seeing a case of syphilis for the first time in their careers. “You get this complete storm of people who don't get enough prenatal care to start from the start for a lot of reasons and see providers who don't need to identify or test syphilis in the past,” says Finley.

There was again Intermittent drug shortage It affected the physician's ability to treat people pregnant with syphilis quickly, Finley says. She points out that the overall STI rate has risen over the past decade or so. “We've seen more cases over the past decade,” Finley says. “If there are more STI cases in the community or infectious cases, and in this case in the community, the pregnant woman is more likely to be exposed to it and the infant or fetus is exposed to it.” According to the CDC, the overall prevalence of STIs in the US remains high, with over 2.2 million reported cases reported in 2024, with 13% UP since 2015. Finley says that in part, the reason is that the US has “selled a lot of its prevention efforts.” The CDC focused on several areas of advancement in addressing the issue. The two most infectious stages of syphilis, known as primary and secondary syphilis, have fallen by nearly 22% for the second year in a row. Stoner says he hopes congenital syphilis will continue. In addition, cases of go disease and chlamydia continued to fall. Agents believe these declines are attributable to the impact of public health initiatives, such as increasing awareness about STIs and using preventive tools. These tools include self-testing and antibiotics DoxycyclineCan be taken within 72 hours of gender to reduce the risk of acquiring syphilis, chlamydia, and go disease.

“The data suggests that it may be around the corner of the STI,” Stoner says. “However, the fact that congenital syphilis remains a major issue indicates that progress must be accelerated to stop the STI epidemic and its most tragic consequences. I think these are preventable infections and are the expansion of awareness and early intervention. CDC I recommend it People should take three tests for syphilis during pregnancy. Stoner also encourages people of reproductive age to take a test for syphilis and to have a conversation with their partner about STIs. Finley encourages people to see public health initiatives try to address this issue, but says it requires “a much more coordinated and deliberate effort” to bring together various agencies to tackle congenital syphilis. She adds that funding for STI prevention efforts has declined significantly in recent years.

“These cases of syphilis in pregnant patients don't happen in the bubble. They happen in a broader context, and now the broader context is that our overall STI rate is too high,” says Finley. “This really needs to be part of a broader effort to reduce STIs in the US.”