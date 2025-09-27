Fortescue offers a measles vaccine booster after the Christmas Creek outbreak





Iron Ore Miner Fortescue has made measles vaccination boosters available to workers after the virus began in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Health officials confirmed three measles incidents earlier this month at the Christmas Creek mine 1,300 kilometers northeast of Perth. The mines have been added to growth List of exposure sites Between Perth and Pilbara. at least Two international travelers Returning from Bali has been diagnosed with a virus. Compared to the six cases in 2024, 39 cases have been reported in WA so far this year. Owned by Andrew Forrest, Fortescue offers vaccine boosters at “selected sites.” (AAP: Justin Benson Cooper)) Last week, the WA Department of Health urged the state to fully vaccinate its large fly-in, fly-out workforce. Fortescue said the operation had no impact and he was following advice from health authorities. “As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our people, measles booster vaccinations are available on sites selected for team members who want to access them,” the spokesman said. Alison Imley, an associate professor and virology expert at Washington University, called on FIFO workers to get a booster as vaccinations in childhood may not guarantee immunity. “According to the current vaccine schedule, we assume that vaccinations are protected for the rest of your life,” she said. “ However, it may not be because it has not been studied very well. “ New report found by the National Waccination Insights project Invasion of out-of-pocket costs and trust It has helped reduce “concerns” about Australia's vaccination compensation. Dr Imley said travel to places where measles vaccination rates are even lower, such as Bali, means FIFO workers are likely to recover the virus. Experts are urging FIFO workers to get a measles vaccine booster. (Reuters: Annie Rice)) This situation poses a threat to particularly vulnerable communities north of the state. “Certain groups, including the indigenous populations of the North, Pilbara and Kimberly, will be among those who are at greater risk if there is a greater circulation,” she said. The obligation is not considered None of the major miners affected by the outbreak would introduce measles vaccination orders. Fortescue and BHP have requested that workers across the country be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in 2021. Trigger of protest. The Fair Labor Commission later discovered that BHP had it I did not properly consult with the staff Before standing after more than 30 people failed to complete their mission in a New South Wales mine. A Fortescue spokesperson said that measles vaccination policy was not considered at this stage. The BHP has also confirmed the measles incident this year. (ABC Pilbara: Alistair Bates)) BHP reported One case of measles Several workers were sent to quarantine at the Newman Operations Site in July. No further cases have been confirmed by the mining giant, but they plan to isolate anyone experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms. He didn't say whether they would offer a vaccine booster.

