A breakthrough in Huntington's disease is like winning a lottery 10 times.”
Gemma Botting was in tears when she saw the headline this week about Huntington's treatment.
“I must have been crying for three hours. Then the kids went home from school and showed my daughter the BBC story, and she shed tears.”
Gemma's husband Matt was diagnosed with Huntington's disease in 2011. This condition is similar to a combination of dementia, Parkinson's disease, and motor neuronal disease (MND) and is usually fatal within 20 years of symptoms being shown. Matt became symptomatic two years ago.
There have been no treatments up until now. But on Wednesday Researchers reported how new gene therapy could slow the progression of the disease by 75%.
“It's like winning a lottery 10 times,” says Gemma, 45.
Make the most of their time
Gemma, who lives just outside Swindon with Matt and their two children, says Amelie, 11, and 8-year-old Hugo, tried to make the most of what they had spent together.
When he was diagnosed, they took a break from work in the logistics industry and traveled the world. “We went for a year. We got all the holidays at once before we had a child,” Gemma says.
But even having children was something to navigate some. They decided they wanted to screen for disease-causing genes. They had two options – either the embryo has a version of IVF that is tested for genes prior to implantation, or test the naturally pregnant and developing embryo.
They chose the latter, but to qualify for this couple, they must agree to abort the fetus if the test is positive, like in their second pregnancy.
“We thought carefully about what we wanted to do. Not everyone in the Huntington community agrees to screen it. But we knew that the possibility of having this gene would not make our children want to grow up. It's a very cruel and cruel disease.”
“I hope there was no hope.”
Matt, now 43, is still able to walk, but he has become clumsy and mentally affected by his movements.
“He has an angry blast and has no empathy at all. For example, if one of the kids hurts himself, he laughs. It's even worse when he's tired. That's how Huntington works.
Matt no longer worked and had to retire for health reasons when symptoms began to develop.
“In some ways, we're lucky he's past 40 and the signs are gone,” Gemma says. “His mother died of illness when he was 40. And now we have the prospects for treatment. There is hope where there was no hope.”
She says that is the feeling felt by the entire Huntington disease community.
“I work as a counselor in the evenings, and I often work with people with Huntington's disease. I've partially trained to give something back to the community.
“I often support people right after they've been tested for it. Depression is the most common problem because they feel that everything is lost. So the news about treatment is so important. It gives everyone a lift,” she explains.
“Our neighbors and friends are even talking about fundraising so we can pay for the treatment, so we hope it will be available on the NHS soon.”
Of course, it is a matter of the heart of all affected by the disease.
The BBC was contacted by many families who lost an entire generation due to illness, and others who lost their loved ones to suicide because they were unable to face the inevitable decline that followed their diagnosis.
Dave, 73, of West Midlands, lost his wife to Huntington. His son is now ill and he is worried that his genes may have been handed over to his granddaughter.
“It's scary to see your loved one suffer,” he says. “This treatment is desperately needed by the NHS.”
Pass to the NHS
It is not yet clear whether treatment will become available, and how quickly it will be.
Uniqure, the company behind therapy, said it will apply for a license in the US in the first quarter of 2026.
So if the regulator evaluates it and approves it to use, the UK regulator, the Drug Regulatory Agency (MHRA), can shed their work and go through a rapid regulatory process.
But it's all about determining whether it's safe and effective. It will be up to the National Institutes of Health (Nice) to decide whether it is affordable for use in the NHS in the UK and Wales. Another body does the Scotland calculation.
As a gene therapy with brain surgery, it becomes expensive. However, Nice's sources don't necessarily break the deal. They are Sickle cell therapy 1.65 million pounds per patient Osteitis b1 It costs £2.6 million, already supported by health assessment agencies.
Sources there said it could be expected that Huntington's treatment would be most likely approved in the first half of 2027.
But that's only if everything else goes smoothly – and there are more hurdles to overcome.
So far, only the results of the headline research have been released. Scientists say that complete research needs to be published and evaluated by independent experts in order to properly assess what has been accomplished.
This study is also relatively small – only 29 participants were followed for 36 months. This is not uncommon in gene therapy, others have reached the NHS from the back of small trials. This treatment case is particularly strong given the lack of current treatment options for the disease.
However, even if this therapy is approved, it only helps a small portion of Huntington's patients, as it targets people with early stage symptoms or who have not yet developed symptoms. The complex nature of the surgery means that only a specialized center can do it.
Some scientists have pointed out that it is not yet certain that benefits will last long.
However, Professor David Rubinzain, assistant director of the Cambridge Institute of Medicine, said the scale of the breakthrough should not be underestimated yet.
He says that providing “real hope” for this devastating illness and that if the approach is successfully validated in the coming months, it could even have broader implications for treating Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, from MND to dementia.
Gemma is grateful that Matt still has some way before he can make a profit, but she says for a long time she can be optimistic about the future.
“It's like a dream – I can start thinking about getting older with my husband. It would mean the world for me and my children.”
What is Huntington's Disease?
Huntington's disease is caused by an error in some of the DNA called the Huntingtin gene.
If one of the parents suffers from Huntington's disease, there is a 50% chance that they will inherit the altered genes and ultimately develop Huntington as well.
This mutation turns the normal protein needed by the brain, called the huntin protein – into a neuronal killer.
The goal of treatment is to permanently reduce the levels of this toxic protein with a single dose.
This treatment uses cutting-edge genetic medicine, combining gene therapy with gene silencing technology.
