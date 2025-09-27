



A BMJ editorial argued that “mammograms can often detect breast cancer early before the mass is felt, thus improving the chances of successful treatment and survival” (1). This is false. First, mammography screening does not detect cancer very late, rather than early. The mean tumor sizes for the randomized trials were 16 mm in the screened group and 21 mm in the control group (2). For a 16 mm tumor to become one of the 21 mm, only one other cell division is required. Assuming that observed doubling times are effective from the start to the tumors become detectable, the average woman had been harboring cancer for 21 years before acquiring a size of 10 mm (2). Second, in propaganda screening, “successful treatment” usually means less invasive treatment (3). This is also wrong. Due to considerable overdiagnosis and due to initial cells being altered, carcinomas often spread and expand in one or both breasts, and screening increases mastectomy (4,5). Third, screening does not improve survival. The editors argue that screening reduces breast cancer mortality by 15%, resulting in error equating this with a reduction in mortality. Breast cancer mortality is a flawed outcome in favour of screening, not only because of different misclassification of cause of death, but also because treatment in overdiagnosed women increases mortality (3,4) (3,4), and screening reduces total cancer mortality (including breast cancer) or total mortality (4). The most recent data show that trials with appropriate randomization had a risk ratio of 1.00 (95% confidence interval 0.96-1.04) and 1.01 (0.99-1.04) for total cancer mortality (6). The editor talks about “potential overdiagnosis.” It's not potential. This is the inevitable outcome of screening (2-5). Furthermore, the editors argue that observational studies (7) provide “specific evidence that initial screening reduces mortality.” This is false. The study argues that screening reduces breast cancer mortality. It is a big mistake that the authors of this study, conducted in Sweden, did not inform readers about cancer mortality and total mortality rates. Screening does not reduce mortality, and observational studies cannot reliably demonstrate that screening reduces mortality in breast cancer. They are all biased towards healthy screening effects and cannot be compensated for by the amount of statistical adjustments. Observational studies that claim mammography screening works should be ignored. And because it is harmful, mammography screening should be abandoned (3). 1 Zhen-Qiang M. Participation in early mammography screening: Permanent benefits at the population level. BMJ 2025; 390: R1893. 2Gøtzsche PC, JørgensenKJ, Zahl PH, MæhlenJ. Why mammography screening fails to meet expectations from randomized trials. Cancer causes control 2012;23:15-21. 3Gøtzsche PC. Mammography screening is harmful and should be abandoned. Jr Soc Med 2015; 108:341-5. 4Gøtzsche PC and Jørgensen KJ. Mammography-based screening for breast cancer. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2013; 6: CD001877. 5JørgensenKJ, Keen JD and GøtzschePC. Can mammography screening be justified by taking into account its substantial overdiagnosis rate and small impact on mortality? Radiology 2011; 260:621-7. 6Gøtzsche PC. Mammography-based screening for breast cancer. Copenhagen: Scientific Independent Research Institute 2023; May 3rd. 7 Ma Z, He W, Zhang Y, et al. Participation in the first mammography screening in the next 25 years and breast cancer incidence and mortality: a population-based cohort study. BMJ 2025; September 24th; 390: E085029.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bmj.com/content/390/bmj.r1893/rr-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos