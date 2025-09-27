Double Kidney Cancer Cases by 2050: 5 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Neglect





Kidney cancer cases are projected to double globally by 2050, mainly due to preventable factors such as obesity, smoking and lack of exercise, a new study reveals. Researchers at the Fox Chase Cancer Center emphasize that more than half of cases are attributable to modifiable lifestyle choices. Early detection is important as many people reject warning signs. Prevention includes lifestyle changes such as weight management, blood pressure, blood glucose control, and smoking ban, which can significantly reduce risk and prevent cancer. Kidney cancer cases are expected to double by 2050. Key drivers include preventable risk factors such as obesity, smoking, lack of exercise, diabetes and hypertension. A new study by researchers at the Fox Chase Cancer Center found a sharp rise in kidney cancer cases. The results of the study are published in European Urology. Increased kidney cancer Researchers have found that cases of kidney cancer will double across the world over the next 25 years. In 2022, around 435,000 new kidney cancer cases and 156,000 deaths were recorded worldwide. Researchers said these numbers could double by 2050 if the current trend continues.“Kidney cancer is a growing global health problem, and both clinicians and policymakers need to prepare for this sudden rise. This review summarizes what we know about the incidence, survival, genetics and risk factors of kidney cancer,” author Alexander Kuticov, Maryland, FACS, said the uropathology department of FOX CHASE CANCAN CENTER.Researchers found survival disparities that vary in five-year survival rates from 40% to 75% depending on geography and access to care. They also noted that approximately 5% to 8% of kidney cancers are hereditary and associated with mutations in specific genes. However, more than half of kidney cancer cases worldwide are caused by preventable factors such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, smoking, environmental exposure, and lack of physical exercise. Researchers highlighted that lifestyle changes such as weight management, blood pressure, glucose control and smoking cessation can significantly reduce risk and prevent cancer. The role of genetics in kidney cancer: Are you at risk? “Lifestyles like weight management, blood pressure, blood glucose control, and especially smoking cessation can significantly reduce risk. These are preventive strategies that make a substantial difference,” Kuchchikov said. What are the signs of kidney cancer? Kidney cancer is most common in people between the ages of 65 and 74. Men are at a higher risk of developing this cancer than women. This cancer is not very common in children.Catch the signs and symptoms of Kidney cancer Early treatment options and outcomes are important. Many people will dismiss the warning signs of kidney cancer. This can negatively affect outcomes due to delayed diagnosis and limited treatment options. There are five warning signs of kidney cancer and should not be ignored. Blood in the urine

A mass or swelling behind, under the ribs, or in the neck

Persistent pain between the rib bone and lower back

Loss of appetite

Fatigue Other symptoms include: Weight loss

High temperature that won't disappear

I always feel bad

I sweat a lot, including at night

anemia

Hypertension

High calcium Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Content should not be used as a substitute for professional diagnosis, treatment, or medical guidance. There are always questions about your medical condition, seeking advice from a doctor or other qualified healthcare provider.

