Health
Centralus Health offers a non-invasive, personalized treatment for prostate cancer
When it comes to male health, prostate cancer tends to fly under the radar. The disease may be undetectable for years, especially in the early stages where symptoms may not be noticeable. Prostate cancer is growing slowly and usually does not begin to manifest until later stages progress.
The prostate is a small walnut-shaped gland in the pelvis under the bladder. These glands are responsible for the production and transport of semen through the male reproductive system. When cancer develops, urinary function is usually first affected. In the early stages, men may notice changes in bathroom habits and efficiency. Symptoms associated with prostate cancer include weak or inconsistent urinary flow, an urgent need to urinate, emptiness in the bladder when urinating, difficulty in pain or discomfort, or persistent pain in the back, lower back, or pelvic area. Usually, advanced or aggressive cancers at stage 3 or 4 can spread to the lungs, liver, lymph nodes or bones, causing additional complications associated with early symptoms.
If you are over 45 years old, health professionals recommend that you get screened for prostate cancer. Early detection through screening is important as it is the most common cancer among men and the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States is generally good when the prognosis is diagnosed early. If the test leads to a diagnosis, our Centralus Health providers, Arnot Health and Cayuga Health, provide high-quality treatment and management services.
“Arnot trained surgeons with experience in urinary cancer, and most of us provide robotic surgery, especially for kidney and prostate cancer.
Whether you go to the Arnot Ogden Medical Center or Cayuga Medical Cener, both facilities offer several tools to diagnose and treat patients, including:
- Prostate MRI
- Passing Prostate Biopsy
- Fusion-based prostate biopsy
- Robot-assisted laparoscopic radical prostatectomy (using the Da Vinci surgical system)
- Extensive counseling
- External beam radiation therapy
Dr. Darwish says that robotics has become the number one way to treat cancer because of its accuracy and minimal invasiveness. All types of urological cancers, including the prostate, kidneys and bladder, are currently being treated all over the United States using robotic technologies such as the Da Vinci surgical system.
This advanced device uses a high-resolution 3D vision system. The surgeon wears a wristed instrument, and the system mimics the wearer's movements, but with even greater range of movement and stability. A list of fewer side effects does not stop at recovery time. Accurate incisions allow the surgeon to maintain a better blood supply, reducing the side effects seen before cancer treatment.
“This way they will have better erections and better control over urination after osteotomy.”
If surgery does not treat or deal with prostate cancer completely, the patient may be referred to a cancer center for radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or other treatment. Both the Arnot Health Falck Cancer Center and the Cayuga Cancer Center use TrueBeam Linear Accelerator Therapy, a groundbreaking technology in radiation therapy that enables advanced, non-invasive treatments. Clinicians can tailor cancer treatments to best suit the patient's condition more accurately and more accurately in less time.
These treatments can take a lot away from people. Most patients report fatigue, nausea, vomiting, pain, skin changes, hair loss, mouth pain, and appetite changes. All of these have a major impact on your physical and mental health. The Cancer Resource Center at Finger Lakes, an affiliate of Cayuga Health, provides support to people during treatment. The organization aims to eliminate treatment barriers, help manage appointments, and connect patients to support groups. Their peer-to-peer program is a free, confidential service that connects people with cancer to others who have similar experiences with cancer. The Resource Center also offers support for caregivers and families.
Finger Lakes Cancer Resource Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10am to 4pm, and for more information about the service, call (607) 227-0960.
The Arnot Health Falck Cancer Center is located at 600 Roe Avenue in Elmira. Call (607) 737-8100, make an appointment, or use Health-on-Demand to speak with a registered nurse daily from 8am to 8pm: (607) 7373-4499.
The Cayuga Cancer Center has locations for 401 Cayuga Park Lane, Suite 300 and Ithaca. 1081 Commons Avenue, Cortland; 220 Steuben Street, Montour Falls. For more information, call (607) 272-5414.
More stories like this
|
Sources
2/ https://ithacavoice.org/2025/09/centralus-health-offers-non-invasive-individualized-treatment-for-prostate-cancer/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump Cartoon pulling Powell Fed
- France defeated Switzerland to win mixed teams gold in Kosta
- Battle between the US government and Harvard
- The second earthquake in two days wanders deep under the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oregon
- Trump signs an executive decree supporting the proposed agreement to put Tiktok under the American property
- Donald Trump says he deploys troops in Portland, Oregon | Portland
- Erdogan-Trump Talk feeds Christian Orthodox hopes for the reopening of the school in Istanbul
- Keir Starmers Migrant Deal Exposed while GB News reveals 7,000 inches and seven outings in level passages
- In the United States to revoke the Visa of the Colombian President on comments on the Pro-Palestinian rally
- Gandapur urges discussions with Kabul to brake terrorism
- Trump accuses Wray of lying on the agency's actions on January 6, a few days after Comey charged
- Why the BSNLS native 4G battery launched by PM Modif Matters Firstpost