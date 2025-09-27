When it comes to male health, prostate cancer tends to fly under the radar. The disease may be undetectable for years, especially in the early stages where symptoms may not be noticeable. Prostate cancer is growing slowly and usually does not begin to manifest until later stages progress.

The prostate is a small walnut-shaped gland in the pelvis under the bladder. These glands are responsible for the production and transport of semen through the male reproductive system. When cancer develops, urinary function is usually first affected. In the early stages, men may notice changes in bathroom habits and efficiency. Symptoms associated with prostate cancer include weak or inconsistent urinary flow, an urgent need to urinate, emptiness in the bladder when urinating, difficulty in pain or discomfort, or persistent pain in the back, lower back, or pelvic area. Usually, advanced or aggressive cancers at stage 3 or 4 can spread to the lungs, liver, lymph nodes or bones, causing additional complications associated with early symptoms.

If you are over 45 years old, health professionals recommend that you get screened for prostate cancer. Early detection through screening is important as it is the most common cancer among men and the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States is generally good when the prognosis is diagnosed early. If the test leads to a diagnosis, our Centralus Health providers, Arnot Health and Cayuga Health, provide high-quality treatment and management services.

“Arnot trained surgeons with experience in urinary cancer, and most of us provide robotic surgery, especially for kidney and prostate cancer.

Whether you go to the Arnot Ogden Medical Center or Cayuga Medical Cener, both facilities offer several tools to diagnose and treat patients, including:

Prostate MRI

Passing Prostate Biopsy

Fusion-based prostate biopsy

Robot-assisted laparoscopic radical prostatectomy (using the Da Vinci surgical system)

Extensive counseling

External beam radiation therapy

Dr. Darwish says that robotics has become the number one way to treat cancer because of its accuracy and minimal invasiveness. All types of urological cancers, including the prostate, kidneys and bladder, are currently being treated all over the United States using robotic technologies such as the Da Vinci surgical system.

This advanced device uses a high-resolution 3D vision system. The surgeon wears a wristed instrument, and the system mimics the wearer's movements, but with even greater range of movement and stability. A list of fewer side effects does not stop at recovery time. Accurate incisions allow the surgeon to maintain a better blood supply, reducing the side effects seen before cancer treatment.

“This way they will have better erections and better control over urination after osteotomy.”

If surgery does not treat or deal with prostate cancer completely, the patient may be referred to a cancer center for radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or other treatment. Both the Arnot Health Falck Cancer Center and the Cayuga Cancer Center use TrueBeam Linear Accelerator Therapy, a groundbreaking technology in radiation therapy that enables advanced, non-invasive treatments. Clinicians can tailor cancer treatments to best suit the patient's condition more accurately and more accurately in less time.

These treatments can take a lot away from people. Most patients report fatigue, nausea, vomiting, pain, skin changes, hair loss, mouth pain, and appetite changes. All of these have a major impact on your physical and mental health. The Cancer Resource Center at Finger Lakes, an affiliate of Cayuga Health, provides support to people during treatment. The organization aims to eliminate treatment barriers, help manage appointments, and connect patients to support groups. Their peer-to-peer program is a free, confidential service that connects people with cancer to others who have similar experiences with cancer. The Resource Center also offers support for caregivers and families.

Finger Lakes Cancer Resource Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10am to 4pm, and for more information about the service, call (607) 227-0960.

The Arnot Health Falck Cancer Center is located at 600 Roe Avenue in Elmira. Call (607) 737-8100, make an appointment, or use Health-on-Demand to speak with a registered nurse daily from 8am to 8pm: (607) 7373-4499.

The Cayuga Cancer Center has locations for 401 Cayuga Park Lane, Suite 300 and Ithaca. 1081 Commons Avenue, Cortland; 220 Steuben Street, Montour Falls. For more information, call (607) 272-5414.

