Huntington's disease treatment is closer than ever before





Gene therapy is becoming a powerful way to treat challenging diseases that do not respond to traditional treatments, and researchers are now reporting their first success in modifying genes that slow Huntington's disease. In a study reported by Uniqure, which developed gene therapy, scientists found that the progression of Huntington's disease slowed by 75% over three years. This research has not yet been published in scientific journals. Dr. Saratabritzi, director of the University College London Huntington Disease Centre and lead investigator for the study, said: “When I saw all the data, I was blown away, but it was very clear that gene therapy worked.” This study involved 29 patients with Huntington's disease. These patients were given one of two gene therapy targeting the disease-mutated hunting gene. Abnormal genes form the form of huntingtin proteins that aggregate into toxic aggregates that prevent the nerve from functioning properly. Ultimately, neurons, particularly those in the brain that regulate movement and cognitive skills such as motivation, habit formation, and decision-making, are integration that leads to physical and cognitive symptoms. read more: According to neurologists, 9 things you should do for your brain health every day Everyone during the study was monitored for many biological and behavioral measures, including markers of degraded neural proteins in the spinal fluid and the ability to carry out normal daily activities, manage finances, and continue working. Gene therapy included 12-15 hours of brain surgery, in which surgeons excavate through skills to access deeper parts of the brain called the striatum. The surgeons injected gene therapy containing DNA delivered by inactivated viral vectors and coded instructions to turn off the production of huntingtin protein. Seventeen people who received high doses showed overall slowing symptoms progression by 75%. Twelve people who received a low dose, which was 10 times lower, showed similar progression to placebo, although some of their symptoms improved. According to Dr. Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical Officer at Uniqure, brain surgery is invasive and dangerous, and researchers had to find a reliable way to assess the impact of gene therapy. Participants who received gene therapy were monitored for several years and compared to a group of approximately 2,000 untreated Huntington patients. This is because it was currently consistent with research patients receiving gene therapy due to factors such as illness or stage of disease. read more: 7 things to do when your memory starts to slip 75% of people who are on gene therapy slowing down disease progression is “huge,” says Tabrizi. “I've never seen anything that shows it [benefit]She says. In Huntington patients, the levels of neurofilaments produced by damaged neurons in the spinal fluid increase by 30% and 45% early in the disease. Those who received gene therapy in this study actually showed reduced levels. She says the encouragement results encourage people to think about expanding their profits early in the illness, hoping that many of the worst symptoms of the illness may be able to prevent them from appearing in the past. The patients in the trial were in stage II or III, but “if the person carrying the Huntington gene is doing perfectly well, it may be possible to prevent the disease from developing and prevent symptoms from occurring,” she says. “I personally want to start thinking about how I can do this treatment for Stage 0 or for me to prevent this disease.” Uniqure CEO Matt Kapusta says the treatment is “transformative” and that it is “valuable” to give patients more milder or less symptoms and more time with fewer patients. Uniqure is planning to file a U.S. Food and Drug Administration request to grant accelerated gene therapy approval to treat Huntington in the first part of next year, and if approved, it is ready to provide it to patients in the second half of 2026.

