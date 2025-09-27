Syphilis revival in the US

In the early 2000s, the incidence of primary and secondary syphilis decreased significantly, but cases resonated dramatically in the 2020s, even if the proportion of other sexually transmitted diseases (STIs) remained stable or decreased.

According to the latest surveillance data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US syphilis rate rose from 39.6 per 100,000 people in 2019 to 62.5 per 100,000 people in 2023.1 At the national level, 209,253 cases of syphilis were reported in 2023, representing the highest annual total since 1950, including congenital syphilis.2

Increases in primary and secondary syphilis rates have been observed in both males and females, in all age groups, and in regions across the country, but the transmission of syphilis has a significant impact on vulnerable populations. Young people between the ages of 15 and 24 account for about 25% of the US population, but about half of it STI infection Years.3 Gay, bisexual, and men having sex with men account for an even smaller proportion (2-3%) of the US adult population, but account for 54% of reported cases of primary and secondary syphilis. Other sexual and gender minorities are also at increased risk.3

New cases of primary and secondary syphilis and early nonprimary syphilis showed a 10.2% and 5.9% decrease from 2022 to 2023, respectively, but the rates of late syphilis/syphilis in unknown periods and congenital syphilis were 12.8% and 3.0% higher, respectively.2

The New York State Department of Health recently urged residents outside New York City county to be tested for syphilis after six infants died in these counties in 2024, with the third death estimated to be due to congenital syphilis this year.4 So far, 21 congenital syphilis cases have been reported in 2025 in counties other than New York City.

Syphilis-related deaths are not common, but the rate of congenital syphilis cases is high.3

“ Overall, congenital syphilis is an easily identifiable and treatable infectious disease, but only if the patient is tested and treated.

Behind the resurrection

Syphilis revival It appears even more surprising after a historic low incidence period in the early 2000s. Starting in 1999, the CDC launched its national syphilis removal plan, resulting in a significant decline in new infectious diseases in concentrated states.5 However, progress has been shortened and cases have once again increased nationwide.

Beyond the US, the global response to syphilis appears to be one of the malignant neglect. A study analysing the 2000-2017 disease research funding found that syphilis, along with scab humiliation, received the smallest relative investment from the G20 countries of all diseases and conditions analyzed.6 That global funding disparity continues today due to the social stigma involved in STIs and the redistribution of public health resources related to the Covid-19 pandemic.3

Drug shortage

Another recent complex factor came in the form of a lack of vicillin LA (penicillin G benzathine injection suspension). Recommended treatment For pregnant individuals and infants with congenital syphilis.7

The shortage notification was first posted in 2023. In 2024, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved temporary imports of extensionins (benzylbenzylpenicillin) and rentsilin (benzylpenicillin tetrahydrate) to meet the needs of providers. Subsequently, in 2025, King Pharmaceuticals, a Pfizer subsidiary, issued a voluntary recall of Vicillin LA for a particular lot due to the presence of particles identified during visual inspections.

The CDC recommends several strategies to limit the use of vicillin LA, including:7

Identify many products that have been recalled, Manufacturer's guidance.

Monitor local use patterns to predict drug needs and continue to contact distributors to source drugs if necessary.

Prioritize the use of vicillin LA for the treatment of patients with congenital syphilis and select doxycycline for other patients.

Early syphilis requires only a single dose of vicillinra (2.4 million u/4 ml), so cases of syphilis continue to be accurately and in stages.

Notify the CDC department of STD prevention and the FDA of new local shortages.

Future Strategy

Syphilis cures Antibiotic therapyhowever, social stigma associated with STIs leads to missed opportunities to educate high-risk groups. Strategies to offset the rise in syphilis include ensuring universal access to prenatal care and substance use programs, as well as strengthening infrastructure related to public health surveillance and intervention.3

For example, in Australia, early detection and treatment was improved through targeted outreach programs between high-risk groups, and Canada launched a screening and education program. Both countries increased funding for surveillance and contact tracing, resulting in a lower incidence of syphilis. Brazil saw a 27.55% drop in acquired syphilis cases from 2018 to 2020 following a public health campaign called “Syphilis NO,” which increased the visibility of public health risks.3

For further insight into the revival of syphilis, I spoke with Sharon Nachman, M.D., chief of pediatric infections at Stony Brook Children's Hospital in New York.

What have you learned about the revival of syphilis since 2022?

Dr. Nachman: We have seen more than the usual number of background cases of syphilis. We are also seeing an increase in congenital syphilis in adults as well as infants. This is due to several factors: syphilis Diagnosis, clinicians need patients to take a test and come back for results. Unfortunately, in adults, it is common to complete an initial test rather than a follow-up test, which can lead to the disease being communicated to your partner.

For pregnant women, it is recommended that you get a syphilis test at least three times during pregnancy. This is achieved when the patient is in care and has health insurance. However, if a patient has expired on insurance, is traveling, or is working, and is unable to attend an appointment, or is unable to pull blood, the clinician will not be able to make a diagnosis. If the patient does not return for treatment, the clinician cannot confirm the diagnosis of syphilis, even if blood is drawn and results are obtained. These events are becoming more and more common. whole, Congenital syphilis It is an easily identifiable and treatable infection, but only if the patient is tested and treated.

Recently, clinicians have seen a decline in follow-up. Family members and adults will receive their first screening, but attending the second and third bookings for results is important to confirm results. Furthermore, follow-up blood tests to determine whether the findings are currently normal or negative or have been properly reduced are often not occurring.

The challenges remain, especially among non-pregnant adults, even if patients are prescribed the right medication. Pregnant patients can only administer certain medications (benzathine penicillin), but non-pregnant patients may receive a wider range of antibiotics. For successful treatment, take appropriate antibiotics and return for follow-up blood tests. If the patient is working or can't afford to miss out on many jobs, a clinic visit may not be feasible. This creates gaps in care, which lead to untreated infections.

How is your hospital adapting to recent drug shortages and recalls?

Dr. Nachman: We have a very, very small benzathine penicillin in our hospital, like most other institutions. Even large institutions only have a few doses, but not small institutions at all. Due to this shortage, Benzasin penicillin stocks are only used in pregnant patients with syphilis. It is not administered to other indications or to non-pregnant individuals. It is narrowly allocated to that particular population, and that is true across the country.

Unfortunately, when it comes to primary care for pregnant women, some small institutions and small groups of physicians do not have access to benzathine penicillin. Therefore, clinicians need to find it and make sure that the patient has access to it. Insurance needs to cover visits and treatment, but this can be a challenging area for patients.

What clinical interventions are most urgently needed for pregnant female pediatric patients?

Dr. Nachman: The easiest answer is good medical care. It is a series of events that must occur at diagnosis and through follow-up without complete interventions that make a difference. When pregnant patients with syphilis are identified, it is essential to administer the appropriate dose of benzathine penicillin at appropriate intervals. Additionally, clinicians need to test the infant for infection. If an infant is infected, clinicians will need to follow the infant consecutively over the next year to ensure that the infection is being treated properly.

I think it's really important to realize that there is no shortage of benzathine penicillin. There are several groups investigating alternative interventions, but no effective alternatives have been identified. Clinicians have tried other antibiotic therapies, but some have shown significant toxicity in treating syphilis in pregnant women. There is no correction to the horizon at this point, but the clinician can't afford to say, “Oh, give me another antibiotic.” That doesn't work. Hopefully, understand that going for one correct answer is never the right answer. You have to provide good medical care.