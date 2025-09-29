How alcohol contributes to the liver disease epidemic

Research has revealed something sudden Increased liver disease In recent years. Meanwhile, there is an increasing number of evidence of Health comes from alcoholincluding drinking at levels previously considered “moderate”. These developments create a compelling case for looking at alcohol consumption from a public health perspective.

As an internal medicine physician and alcohol epidemiologist, I am interested in liver disease and the overlap between alcohol use and the general population between patients. After all, these topics are closely related, but perhaps in a surprising way.

The liver is essential. Humans need it to live. liver It contributes to metabolism and food storage, produces proteins that help blood clotting, and plays an important role in the immune system.

At the cellular level, alcohol is a toxic substance that is metabolic (degradable) primarily in the liver. If the alcohol dose is too high, liver cells become inflamed and damaged (Liver inflammation is called hepatitis).

Over time, inflamed or damaged cells are replaced by fibrosis. This is the replacement of scar tissue in normal liver tissue, causing cirrhosis. Severe scars and liver dysfunction. Cirrhosis in itself can be fatal and can lead to liver cancer.

How does alcohol contribute to liver disease?

Liver disease caused by alcohol is previously known as alcohol-related liver disease or ALD, known as alcohol-related liver disease. In many cases, people with alcohol use disorders (AUD), the most severe drinkers, can develop cirrhosis and liver failure.

However, alcohol-related liver diseases do not only affect people with AUD/heavy alcohol consumption. Continuous evidence suggests chronic alcohol use Low level It also affects liver function and can lead to disease, especially among patients with other risk factors for liver disease.

Alcohol consumption patterns are also important. For example, include people who may not consume large amounts of alcohol on average. for example, I'll drink alcohol (Defined as a man who consumes 5 or more drinks, or occasionally a woman who consumes 4 or more drinks) is a pattern of consumption. Damage to the liver This is because it brings blood alcohol levels.

Heavy drinking is harmful to the liver, even among people who don't drink much or who don't have alcohol use disorders.

Why do liver disease deaths increase?

There may be deaths due to liver disease It will increase dramatically Over the past 20 years, in Canada and the US. An important factor is the increase in alcohol consumption over the same period, which is Trend down Over the past few years. Canada's deaths due to alcohol-induced liver disease between 2016 and 2022 Increased by 22%.

However, alcohol is not a key cause of increased mortality due to liver disease. The other is the rise in the state that is called Metabolic dysfunction-related fatty liver disease, or masld.



Despite its complex name, MASLD is a type of liver disease caused by the same metabolic disorders associated with rising overweight and obesity and inadequate physical activity. This is the same set of risk factors that led to increased diabetes. Therefore, we can imagine Masld as the liver equivalent to diabetes.

Liver cthis is a blood-borne viral infection that can be acquired through the use of injectable drugs and sharing needles, and is another important contributor to liver disease and cirrhosis.

Medical terms historically distinguished between alcohol and non-alcohol-related liver disease, but alcohol probably contributes to the progression of non-alcoholic liver disease. Masld and hepatitis C

My colleague and I studied US-based MASLD patients Framingham Heart Study. We found that there is a dose-dependent relationship between alcohol use and the severity of both liver inflammation and fibrosis, even among noncenter-of-gravity drinkers.

Similarly, low levels of alcohol use can also accelerate the onset of cirrhosis among patients with hepatitis C. For example, studies have shown that hepatitis C patients have an increase of 11% in hepatitis C patients. Risk of cirrhosis Each time the average drink per day increases.

Prevent and reduce alcohol-induced harm to the liver

In addition to providing medical care to individual patients with known liver diseases, upstream measures must be taken within the healthcare system. These include screening for alcohol use in primary care, counseling interventions for people with dangerous drinking habits, and treatment of people with alcohol use disorders. To do this effectively, more resources must be available for all these interventions.

However, individual treatment does not address larger public health issues. Measures are necessary to reduce alcohol consumption at the population level.

It is the cornerstone that prevents and reduces liver disease and the resulting disorders, hospitalizations and deaths. And the most effective way to reduce alcohol consumption is Alcohol Management Policy that:

Make alcohol more expensive (for example, alcohol tax or lowest price).

Not very available (selling time limit, number of places to sell alcohol, etc.), or

Less desirable socially (such as advertising and marketing restrictions and sports sponsorship).

in Previous researchwe found that a restrictive alcohol policy of over 10% has a low ALD mortality rate. It also states that increasing the limit of 5% even at 5% indicated subsequent reductions in ALD.

Liver harm caused by alcohol is a public health issue. Collectively, the liver needs to be better cared for by taking steps to reduce alcohol consumption in the population.