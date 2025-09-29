Solar storms associated with increased risk of heart attack in women





Articles published in the journal Communication Medicine It points to the correlation between Earth's magnetic field disturbances caused by solar storms and increased frequency of heart attacks, especially among women. The authors reached this conclusion by analyzing data recorded between 1998 and 2005 by analyzing data from the public health network of San Jose dos Campos in the province of Sao Paulo, Brazil. The analysis focusing on hospitalization for myocardial infarction included information from 871 men and 469 women. Data from the Planetary Index (KP-Index), an indicator of the changes in the Earth's geomagnetic field, was also incorporated into statistical analysis. The number of days analyzed was classified as mild, moderate, or disturbed. And health data were divided by gender and age group [up to 30 years old; between 31 and 60; over 60 years old]. It is worth noting that the number of heart attacks among men is almost twice as high regardless of geomagnetic conditions. However, looking at the relative frequency rates of cases, we can see that for women it is significantly higher in distorted geomagnetic states compared to mild conditions. It is up to three times higher in the 31-60-year-old group. Therefore, our results suggest that women are susceptible to geomagnetic states. ”

Luiz Felipe Campos de Rezende, a researcher at the National Institute of Space Research in Brazil (INPE), and corresponding authors of the article As Rezende explains, geomagnetic disturbances are caused by the influence of solar winds on the magnetosphere, the outermost region of the atmosphere where solar winds encounter the Earth's magnetic field. The impact of these interference on satellite communications and global positioning systems (GPS) is well known. Studies conducted in the Northern Hemisphere since the late 1970s suggest that magnetic particles expelled by the sun can also affect human health, particularly the cardiovascular system. Data from these studies suggest possible explanations of changes in blood pressure, heart rate, and circadian rhythm that regulate sleep-wake cycles and all physical functions. However, this remains an unresolved scientific question. “This is the first study on subjects conducted at our latitudes, but not conclusive. Therefore, there is no intention to raise alarms, especially among women. There are some limitations to consider. This is an observational study conducted in a single city using sample sizes that are not ideal for medical questions. Say. This also appears to be one of the first, or at least a small number of studies, suggesting that women are susceptible to geomagnetic disorders. This article did not explore the cause of this phenomenon. “No significant publications on this subject were found in the literature. It is a question for future research,” notes Rezende. Prediction and prevention The sun undergoes a cycle of increasing and decreasing magnetic activity, with an average of 11 years. It is estimated that the “sun-maximum” facies occurred between the second half of 2024 and early 2025. This is the period of the cycle with the highest magnetic activity. Experts say 2025 will be a year of high solar activity. However, it is worth noting that the turbulence of the Earth's magnetic field occurs sporadically. INPE maintains a website that monitors these variations. “Scientists around the world are trying to predict the occurrence of geomagnetic damage, but so far, accuracy is not good. If this type of service is more advanced — and if the effects of magnetic damage on the heart have been identified, preventive strategies can be considered in terms of public health, especially for individuals suffering from cardiac problems,” says Rezende. sauce: São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) Journal Reference: Rezende, FC, et al. (2025). Effects of geomagnetic disorders on myocardial disorders in women and men in Brazil. Communication Medicine. doi.org/10.1038/S43856-025-00887-7

