. Prashanth vishwanathan/Bloomberg/via Getty Images

In the early 1950s, British physician Philip Hugh Jones flumed 13 patients who appeared at a diabetes clinic running near Kingston, Jamaica.

At the time, researchers were widely aware of two types of diabetes, known today as Type 1 and Type 2. Hugh Jones himself coined those terms in a study of hundreds of patients published in 1955.

Most of his patients fell into these two buckets, but the group of 13 did not fit into either category, he says Michael Boynean endocrinologist at the University of the West Indies, where Hugh Jones studied.

“They were relatively young, thin and like a malnourishing appearance,” Boyne says.

Usually, it refers to type 1 diabetes. There, individuals can't make their own insulin and lose weight.

However, these 13 patients never experienced ketoacidosis, a common type 1 symptom. This occurs when the body starts to flow out of insulin and burn fat for fuel, which can make the blood dangerously acidic.

“They never developed keto, despite being thin[acidosis]” says Boyne. Type 1 diabetes. However, they don't seem to be type 2 diabetes patients who tend to be overweight.

“So he said, 'Yeah, these guys are different. They don't suit Type 1 or 2,” Boyne said. “So he called them Type J.” That's a “J” for Jamaica.

The name didn't stick. The subsequent names have not stuck, despite the continued surface of this unusual form of diabetes cases, especially in areas suffering from malnutrition. Now, 70 years from now, an international team of researchers is trying to formalize their new name, Type 5 diabetes.

“Time is ripe” Recognizing this disease can affect as many as 25 million people,” says Dr. Meredith HawkinsDiabetes researcher at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine.

In April, the International Diabetes Federation adopted a new name. Now, from the viewpoint published in Lancet Global HealthHawkins and an international team of researchers Invite other entitiesincluding the World Health Organization, board the ship.

“From a scientific perspective, it's important to name it.” Nihal Thomasan endocrinologist at Christian Medical College, Velour, India, part of the effort. “And the patients will benefit a lot,” he said. Some are receiving fatal treatment.

The risk of not having a name

After Hugh-Jones published a 1955 paper, researchers around the world began to notice similar cases that didn't suit Type 1 or Type 2.

“There were many different names over time, but they all generally explained the same thing,” Boyne says. “And in Southeast Asia, India and Africa, they really noticed a strong connection to childhood malnutrition.”

Hawkins himself first saw this unusual form of diabetes while working in Uganda in the early 2000s.

“Many of the very poor patients coming from rural areas, very thin and malnourished, very high blood sugar levels,” she says. They will exhibit classic symptoms of diabetes, including frequent urination, excessive thirst and hunger, and even nerve damage.

To most clinicians, including Hawkins at the time, such patients look like classic Type 1 cases. The standard treatment is to bring them home with lots of them Insulin. However, she and her colleagues soon learned that this approach could be fatal.

“Essentially, in many cases, they're entrusting them to death penalty for hypoglycemia,” she says. Insulin is a hormone that helps shut sugar from the blood to cells and can be used for energy. Too much insulin, coupled with too little food, can lower blood sugar levels, she says.

Hawkins says he saw such a case in which “young people who died of hypoglycemia because they weren't treated properly really motivated our research.”

Make Type 5 diabetes different

Since then, she and other researchers have physiologically revealed that people with type 5 diabetes have physiologically been diagnosed with the disease. It looks different From type 1 or 2 people. These differences seem to be shaped by malnutrition.

“These individuals were generally malnourished since they were in the womb,” Hawkins says. “They are malnourished as infants, children, adolescents, and adults, and these are things that they can't keep up. They are very thin and become different from other forms of diabetes.”

One important difference is the pancreas where insulin is produced. Evidence suggests that malnutrition in early development impairs the pancreas' ability to pump insulin.

“Their pancreas are crap,” Boyne says. “It's not as bad as Type 1, but it's really silly.”

This leaves people with type 5 diabetes in strange places. They can produce some insulin, and their cells may respond to it (unlike people with type 2 diabetes, whereas cells are often resistant to insulin), but they are usually unable to make enough to regulate blood sugar.

“I felt very strongly that if this was a different entity, it would require separate treatment,” Hawkins says. Understanding the best treatments requires more research, she says, she hopes that the new name can be galvanized.

Not everyone in the diabetes research community is convinced that type 5 diabetes is either a clear presence or a new name.

“Formal classification takes the risk of codifying uncharacterized type 2 diabetes spectrum rather than individual entities,” said Anoop Misra, an endocrinologist at the heart of nutrition and metabolic research in New Delhi. He says that existing data is not sufficient to clearly establish a clear form of diabetes.

However, the International Diabetes Federation does not agree Working Group It aims to develop better diagnostic criteria and treatment guidelines for type 5 diabetes. (Due to the ongoing efforts to label other forms of diabetes as Type 3 and 4, we chose Type 5 as a no-contest territory.) Advocates would like to be recognized by other health authorities, including the World Health Organization, and can support that effort.

Food crisis Gaza, SudanDemocratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria and Yemen could set generations to increase the risk of type 5 diabetes, Boyne said.

“It really touches the heart,” he says. “This is preventable. It can be preventable through food.”