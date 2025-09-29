



Most people wake up to coffee, a quick phone scroll or hurry to breakfast. The billionaire tech magistrate has become a self-style biohacker Brian Johnson Awaken to something more ambitious. Brian Johnson is trying to slow down or even reverse the aging process, not just productivity. At 4:30am, Johnson enters a well-written, 17-step morning routine that combines advanced science, ancient wellness traditions and careful self-monitoring.For Brian Johnson, this is not a luxury. It, in his words, designs a body and mind that can “live forever.” This is the beginning of his health-centered day: Wake-up call Brian Johnson woke up at exactly 4:30am and the snooze button was not acceptable. Discipline is intentional. No matter how attractive the bed is, I wake up at the same time every day. He gets a dedicated scale that measures not only weight, but fat, muscle, bones and water levels. The data is a compass that informs all his decisions. Circadian Reset (not via sleep)

By the time most people brew coffee, Johnson is already optimizing at a micro level. He uses personalized hair serum and scalp scrubs along with a red light therapy cap to promote hair growth and scalp circulation.He then undergoes intense light therapy to mimic the sunrise and induce circadian alignment. In addition to this, he takes the inner ear temperature, another indicator used to monitor his biological condition. Hydration and natural supplements

The morning is followed by a glass of purified mineral water and an accurate cocktail of supplements. His supplement stacks usually feature basic vitamins, antioxidants, and adaptive gens such as Ashwagandha and Rhodiola, both aimed at increasing resilience to stress while supporting cell repair.Breakfast continues, but this is a little far from the bacon and eggs. Johnson's first diet focuses on berries, protein, collagen, olive oil, and foods selected for its nutritional quality and anti-inflammatory effects. Environmental therapy: Keeping his settings as clean as possible

Even the air he breathes is being monitored. Johnson's environment is tracked with carbon dioxide, humidity and airborne chemical sensors to keep it as “clean as possible.” That's a simple premise. Reduces invisible stressors, increases vitality and improves lifespan. Exercise, heat, cold

For Johnson, the peak of the morning is exercising. He calls it the best part of his time and is designed to get the cardiovascular system, muscles and body. After his exercise session, he moves back and forth between sauna exposure and ice treatment. This intentional heat and cold therapy is intended to induce formosis to improve the elasticity of the body. A light intervention

Biohacking continues beyond simple movement. Johnson adds infrared therapy and shockwave therapy focusing on his joints. These treatments are thought to increase blood flow, speed up tissue repair, and maintain youthful joints. “Super Vegetables” meal

By the morning, Johnson has a plant-based, nutritious diet, usually based on vegetables and legumes. This gives you clean fuel for recovery after workouts and keeps your body full of vitamins, minerals and fiber. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Perhaps the most unorthodox aspect of his regimen is his daily hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) session. Johnson inhale pure oxygen through the pressurized chamber for approximately 90 minutes. Purpose: Increase brain health, activate blood vessel growth, and maintain microbiota function. Although evidence for HBOT as an anti-aging agent is still under development, Johnson believes in its benefits. Last meal by noon

By 11:30am, Johnson has his last meal of the day. This usually includes vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, berry and extra virgin olive oil. He then chooses not to eat anything all day, effectively practicing long intermittent fast things until the next morning.Brian Johnson's morning routine is about not only peak performance, but attempts to redesign human aging. His lifestyle focuses on accuracy, lifestyle and discipline, blurring the line between science and aging. His methods are practical for most people, but they certainly offer a glimpse into his emerging frontiers of longevity science.But it raises the question: how young do you stay?

