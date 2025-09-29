New research has revealed that reducing air pollution not only improves children's vision, but could also play an important role in addressing the rise in myopia around the world.

study: The Benefits of Clean Air for Schoolchild Vision Health. Image credit: WallenRock/ShutterStock.com

recently pnas nexus The study used a large sample of school-age children to investigate the potential benefits of clean air for vision and identify key factors affecting vision.

Air pollution and myopia

Myopia or myopia has become a major global public health concern, with prevalence rates reaching 80-90% in school revers in East Asians. Popular risk factors for myopia include intensive screen use, myopia parents, and other behavioral habits that reduce exposure to natural light.

Recent research shows that children in areas with poor air quality are more likely to suffer from poor visual health. Air pollution can increase oxidative stress and worsen the surface of the eye inflammation. This suggests that chronic contamination exposure may increase the risk of myopia. However, there is limited direct evidence linking cleaner air with improved vision, and the problem is that it can adequately explain the effects of confounding from other factors that also affect vision.

About the research

Traditional regression models, such as logistics and linear regression, are difficult to understand the complex patterns of large health data sets. This problem is solved by automated machine learning (Automl), which allows for automatic modeling of nonlinear effects and interactions without requiring prior specification of relationships between variables.

This study used an explanatory Automl framework to identify key drivers of childhood myopia, assess age- and severity-specific variability in risk factor profiles, and quantified the benefits of clean air. This sample consisted of approximately 30,000 elementary, middle and high school students recruited in Tianjin, China from March 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023.

A school nurse or trained medical professional performed a screening for myopia. Unmodified visual acuity (UCVA) in each eye was measured at 5 m, and self-difference of non-cyclo-bone palsy was also used to determine the spherical equivalent refraction, part of myopia. diagnosis. Several confounding factors were considered and data were collected on environmental factors including academic pressure and schooling characteristics, history of familial myopia, lifestyle factors, and air quality.

Survey results

The average age of participants was 10.4 years old, with 51.9% being male at birth. Most of the samples (84.7%) came from urban areas, with an average prevalence of myopia being 53.2%. Approximately 11.0% of all students went to sleep with the lights on, and there was unevenness in their sleep period. For example, 4.0% of junior high school students slept for more than 9 hours, while 9.8% of elementary school students slept over 10.

The prevalence of myopia in parents was 64.5% for one myopia parent. About 79% of students consumed 4-6 grams of salt per day, and about 82% consumed less than three desserts per week. The median 2-year average air pollutant exposure was 33.6 μg-3 In the case of nitrogen dioxide (No 2 and 38.6 μgm-3 For PM 2.5 .

Thirty machine learning (ML) models were developed to predict UCVA for a particular sample, including parent myopia, school type, night light, no₂ level, and PM₂ level, in order of importance. Elementary school attendance was generally associated with an increase in UCVA, whereas middle school attendance was associated with negative UCVA outcomes.

Similarly, coherent patterns were observed for environmental factors. The greener environment was linked to a better UCVA. Conversely, poor UCVA was observed in areas with heavy contamination. The key point is that factors that influence myopia often interact and sometimes offset, amplifying individual effects. Segregated research on a single factor can lead to misrepresenting its true weight. Other important contributors included gender, sleep duration, homework burden, and participation in sports, and emphasized that daily behavior also shaped the outcomes of the UCVA.

On average, elementary school students showed a better vision than upper students. Demographic/genetic effects explained approximately 81.0% of total UCVA variation in children with myopia. In children with less myopia, approximately 12% and 14% of UCVA variation were explained by environmental factors and behavioral habits, respectively. A trend was observed for the high myopia prevalence to increase with age. no 2 It was a more influential predictor of less severe myopia. These findings suggest that demographic factors are most important in high myopia, but that differences in contamination exposure have a significant effect on less severe myopia.

A clean air scenario was created to quantify the potential benefits of improving the air quality of UCVA. The results of the UCVA showed significant improvements and both reductions were reduced. 2 and PM 2.5 . Compared to current baseline conditions, the average UCVA across the population improved by approximately 0.04 units. Elementary school students benefited most, with an average UCVA improved by around 0.09 units, almost double the overall population. Therefore, younger students will benefit more from cleaner air.

Conclusion

This study uses explanatory machine learning tools to demonstrate the important link between air pollution and reduced UCVA, particularly among younger school-age participants. This means that children can protect their visual health by expanding green spaces, improving air quality around schools, and promoting healthy lifestyle practices.

The authors highlight practical intervention strategies to reduce daily exposure, such as establishing air purifiers in the classroom and clean air zones near schools.

The findings of this study were limited by the use of self-reported data on lifestyle habits that could introduce bias. Reliance on a single city could also limit the generalizability of the findings. Ambient air quality was used as a proxy for individual exposures. However, indoor exposure can be extremely difficult to measure accurately. Future studies may conduct a more detailed causal analysis to assess the effectiveness of target strategies in managing myopia risk.

