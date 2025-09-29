World Sepsis Day: Increases awareness of silent killers





Each year, World Sepsis Day, September 13th, serves as an important reminder of the devastating effects of sepsis and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. At Freeths, our medical negligence team looks firsthand at the life-changing consequences that can arise when sepsis is overlooked or mistaken. Sepsis is a Life-threatening conditions This occurs when the body's response to an infection becomes dysregulated, causing widespread inflammation and damage to its own tissues and organs. It can result from infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and even minor injuries. Fast treatment can lead to sepsis Organ failure, Septic shockand death. Diagnosis and treatment Early awareness is important. Symptoms of sepsis include: Unclear speech or confusion

Extreme trembling or muscle pain

Does not pass urine in one day

Serious shortness of breath

Spotted or discolored skin

I feel like you're going to die “Sepsis 6is a series of interventions developed by the British Sepsis Trust, delivered within an hour of suspected sepsis. These include administration of oxygen, intake of blood cultures, intake of IV antibiotics, measuring lactic acid levels, initiation of IV fluid, and monitoring urine output. Medical negligence and general failure Despite growing awareness, sepsis remains a major cause of preventable deaths in the UK. Common failures that can lead to medical negligence are: Delayed diagnosis Failure to escalate symptoms or concerns

Failure to escalate symptoms or concerns I was unable to administer appropriate antibiotics Or delayed treatment start

Or delayed treatment start Inadequate monitoring Deteriorating patients

Deteriorating patients Patients will be discharged early No proper evaluation or follow-up These errors can have catastrophic consequences, including amputation, long-term disability, and death. Results of delayed treatment The consequences of not treating sepsis quickly are serious. Survivors may face: Permanent organ damage

Extremity amputation due to tissue necrosis

Cognitive impairment

Psychological trauma

Loss of independence and quality of life In many cases, these results could have been avoided with timely and appropriate caution. Recent News: Martha's Rules and their Impact In September 2025, the NHS announced the full development of Martha's rules across all 210 acute hospitals in the UK. Named after 13-year-old Martha Mills, who tragically died of sepsis in 2021 after parents' concerns were not raised, the initiative can help patients, families and staff grow concerns about worsening care. Between September 2024 and June 2025, over 4,900 calls were made to Martha's rules helpline, with 241 potentially life-saving interventions. read more here. This rule provides a clear route for urgent clinical reviews by another team, preventing treatment delays and improving patient safety. It has already reshapes the hospital's culture by examining family voices and encouraging timely behavior.

