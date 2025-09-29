



Clonal hematopoietics of uncertain potential (CHIP) are the strongest predictor of whether or not they are the most powerful predictor Daily low doses of aspirin According to a study published in the study, it may help prevent cancer in healthy elderly people Jama Oncology. However, the efficacy of daily low-dose aspirin in reducing cancer risk varies widely across study cohorts, indicating that a personalized treatment approach is beneficial, the researchers reported. This comparative efficacy study was an unaffiliated secondary analysis of randomized aspirin in the ASPREE trial and reduction events of Aspree-Chip materials. Asprey Trial (NCT01038583), the researchers found that there was no difference in cancer incidence rates among participants receiving 100 mg of daily aspirin compared to placebo. Unpublished data from Aspree-Chip Sududy showed that chips at a variant allele frequency (VAF) of 10% or more, and increased risk of incident cancer. In the current analysis, researchers developed and validated an effectiveness score model to predict the individualized therapeutic effect of daily low-dose aspirin on cancer incidence in healthy elderly people. “Given the emerging evidence of chips as a risk factor for incident cancer, including the Aspree cohort, we incorporated ChIP as a potential treatment modifier along with other participant characteristics,” the researchers said. The analysis included 9,350 Aspley participants. The median age of participants was 73.7 years, 53.7% were female, 9.7% were diabetes, and 5.7% had tips with VAFs above 10% at baseline. Participants were randomly assigned to administer low-dose aspirin (49.9%) or placebo (50.1%). 4. During the median follow-up of 5 years, 10.8% of participants developed incident cancer and 2.1% died. Following the final effect score model (selected from 12 candidate models) for personalized treatment decisions, a median improvement of 2.3% in 5 years of absolute cancer risk reduction was shown. The predicted individualized therapeutic efficacy of low-dose aspirin for lowering cancer risk varied significantly from -23.0% to 21.5% across the cohort. In the treatment-favourable subgroup, low doses of aspirin were associated with lower cancer risk (hazard ratio) [HR]0.85; 95% CI, 0.71-1.00). The treatment-friendly subgroups included participants who were older, had a high median hemoglobin level, a high prevalence of a high family history of cancer, and had a high prevalence of chips with VAFs above 10%. Conversely, in the treatment-favorable subgroup, low-dose aspirin was associated with an increased risk of cancer (HR, 1.14; 95% CI, 0.95-1.38). This subgroup included participants with a high median median with a personal history of current smoking, diabetes, polypharmacy, and cancer. “Current smoking was the most important predictor of the adverse effects of aspirin on cancer incidence, but tip was the most important predictor of the beneficial effects of aspirin, followed by age and family history of cancer,” the researchers reported. Among participants receiving low doses of aspirin, participants with predicted benefits showed a lower risk of cancer at 5 years compared to participants with predicted harm (estimated risk, 0.10 and 0.13, respectively). “The results of this study suggest a significant heterogeneity in the efficacy of LDA in cancer prevention in older adults, and tipping has been identified as an important predictor,” the researchers concluded. “More research is needed to fully understand the implications of these findings.” Disclosure: This study was supported by grants and fellowships from the National Health and Medical Research Council, the National Cancer Institute, and the National Heart Foundation. Some research authors revealed conflicts of interest. See the original reference for full disclosure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cancertherapyadvisor.com/news/daily-low-dose-aspirin-decreases-cancer-risk-some-adults/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

