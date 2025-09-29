









Add topics to email alerts

You will receive an email when a new article is posted Please provide your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted . “data-action = “subscribe”> subscribe

We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. Please contact us if you want to continue to maintain this issue [email protected] . Return to Healio Important takeouts: CVD remains the leading cause of death worldwide.

Nearly 16% of all diseases are associated with the heart.

The prevalence rate varies by country and territory. Heart disease is determined to be the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for almost 16% of all disease burdens, and ischemic heart disease is the most common CVD, the researchers reported. The results of the Global Illness 2023 Study, a multinational joint study on the burden of 375 diseases in 204 countries from 1990 to 2023, are: American Journal College of Cariology.





Data were derived from collaborators in the global burden and risk of cardiovascular disease 2023. J Am Coll Cardiol2025; doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2025.08.015.



“This study provides a clear view of where progress is in the country and where urgent action is needed.” Gregory A. Ross, MD, MPH, He said in a press release that he was a professor in the Department of Cardiovascular Health Indicators Program at the University of Washington Health Indicators and Evaluation Institute. “It can work to reduce early mortality due to non-communicable diseases with effective policies and proven cost-effective treatments that target effective risks. Using all available data and geospatial modeling strategies, researchers analyzed and identified changes in CVD burden from 1990 to 2023 Drivers of changes such as population growth, aging and exposure to CV risk factors. As previously reported by Helio, Updated 2023 on the global burden of disease diseases related to CVD Global CV mortality and prevalence of important cardiac metabolic disorder factors increased through 2022, indicating that high BP remains the strongest contributor. In the current report, CVD is a major cause of the 2023 fault-adjusted life expectancy, representing a 1.4-fold increase in around 437 million Dalis worldwide from 1990. [UI]Research shows that 14.1%-17% of all disease burdens worldwide). Ischemic heart disease was the major cause of CVD in DALYS (age standardised rate, 2,130.2 per 100,000 people) followed by intracerebral hemorrhage (867.8 per 100,000), ischemic stroke (743.3 per 100,000), and hypertensive heart disease (315.6 per 100,000 people). In 2023, regions with the highest age-standardized CVD DALY were also the highest in low and low-moderate sociodemographic index settings and lowest in sociodemographic altitude settings. This included countries and regions of Northeast Africa, North Asia and South Asia. Gregory A. Ross “The finding that the burden of CVD is considerably larger than the most developed settings, even after considering differences in population age, remains one of the most important messages of this analysis,” said the release Ross. “Our analysis shows a wide range of geographical differences in CVD burdens that cannot be explained by income levels alone. Given this type of variability, our findings provide an opportunity to coordinate local health policies to target the most relevant risks of a particular population.” Research shows that CVD deaths have increased from 13.1 million worldwide to around 19.2 million in 2023. Researchers reported that CVD cases have more than doubled since 1990, and totalling more than 626 million cases worldwide in 2023. Overall, 79.6% of CVD burden (95% UI, 75.7%-82.5%) was attributable to modifiable risk factors, accounting for 347 million (95% UI, 318,000-373,000,000) in 2023. CVD burden for 2023. Changes in population-level exposure to modifiable CVD risk factors affected the burden of CVD burden, with increased increased risk of CVD with higher BMI, higher fasting plasma glucose and lower physical activity. Research shows that a decrease in tobacco use between 1990 and 2023 eased some of these increases. Population growth and aging were the main factors behind the increase in CVD-related DALYs, resulting from an estimated 128-139 million additional DALYs since 1990. These data were presented at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly by the ACC and the Institute for Health Metrics and Healuation. reference:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/cardiology/20250929/heart-disease-accounts-for-about-15-of-global-disease-burden-onethird-of-deaths The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos