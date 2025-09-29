



Charlotte, N.C. – Whether you're an athlete, a weekend warrior or just trying to eat better, protein is often welcomed as the holy grail of nutrition. But how much do we really need? And do we get it from the right source? To separate facts from fiction, we sat down with Stacey Vanderwell (RD), a registered dietitian who is passionate about helping people fuel their bodies with intention and balance. A general guidelines for protein intake are 1 gram per kilogram of body weight. This means that a person weighing 150 pounds requires around 54-70 grams of protein per day. “It's a common misconception that more proteins are always better,” says Vanderwell. “But over time, too much protein can actually put stress on the kidneys. This works like an air filter in the body.” Pros and Cons of Protein Build and repair organizations

Supports immune function

Helps maintain muscle mass

I'll keep feeling full for a long time ⚠⚠️ Cons (when overabsorbed): Can strain renal function

If it conges other food groups, it can lead to nutritional imbalances

Excess protein from supplements may not be absorbed efficiently “Protein is important, but it's not the entire story,” explains Vanderwell. “Muscles need carbohydrates + protein to grow and recover. That combo is a magic formula.” For example, Greek yogurt with granola has 15 grams of protein and a healthy dose of carbohydrates. The peanut butter pack is an oatmeal cup with 20 grams of protein and lasting energy. Natural sources of proteins you can rely on Here are the whole food options Stacey recommends: Grilled Pork Tenderloin (5 oz) – ~35g protein

– ~35g protein Quinoa – ~8g per cup, fiber

– ~8g per cup, fiber Greek yogurt – ~10g per serving

– ~10g per serving Garbanzo Beans – ~15g per cup

– ~15g per cup Green beans, carrots – Small but meaningful amount

– Small but meaningful amount snack: Chomp sticks, kind bar, pack of meat and cheese “There's a promise for tonight's dinner plate 45 grams of proteinVanderwell says. Supplements: Useful, but not required While protein powders such as whey and pea protein are not harmful, Stacy emphasizes that food-based amino acids are ideal. “Supplements can fill in gaps, but real foods give you more than just protein. It supplies vitamins, minerals and fiber that cannot be powdered.” Protein is essential, but it is not a solo act. Pair it with carbohydrates and get it from Whole Foods and don't overdo it. Your kidneys and your muscles will thank you.

