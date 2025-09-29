Bat tested positive for Sask rabies. Careful Vaccination Pet Reminders: Wildlife Experts





People living in the city of Warman in Sask have been warned to avoid contact with bats after one of the animals found in the community recently tested positive for rabies. The city, about 21 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, issued a warning last week, reminding people to keep their distance from bats and seek immediate medical attention if an animal is injured or bitten. Yanshadick, executive director of the Living Sky Rehabilitation Centre in Saskatoon, a wildlife rescue group, said bat rabies is extremely rare, with only about 1% of animals being tested. As of August 31, Saskatchewan's rabies response program had recorded 13 rabies cases in the state bat so far this year. This has risen since 2024, when the program recorded 12 rabies cases in winged mammals for a year. Despite the low numbers, Shadick said precautions should be taken if bats have to be dealt with, such as wearing thick leather gloves when they bite or pull, or seeking immediate medical attention for post-exposure vaccination. The only way to test rabies is to examine the brain tissue of dead animals. Once contracted, rabies is 100% deadly for all mammals, including humans. “Dogs and cats are probably the most likely dogs to encounter some of these bats because they find them in the gaps and find them on the ground and poke their noses because they are curious,” Shadick said. Saskatoon morning Lipski Candice Host. Shaddick said it is important for people to vaccinate their pets and prevent them from contracting the rabies virus. She said people could call the Living Sky Rehabilitation Centre for tips on dealing with bats entering their homes and other enclosed spaces.

