



Your heart beats about 2 billion times in your life, slowing to about 60 beats per minute during sleep and accelerates to over 200 during intense exercise. This remarkable adaptability is driven by the heart's electrical wiring system (cardiac conduction system) that initiates and regulates all beats. Dr. Alicia Daza Associate Professor of Cardiac Electrophysiology, her lab is one of the few global ones dedicated to understanding how it works and why it fails. If it malfunctions, the consequences are severe, such as fainting, motor intolerance, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, or sudden death. Currently, treatment relies almost entirely on pacemakers and other surgically implanted devices. It is effective but invasive, expensive and not suitable for all patients. Pacemakers are one of the great victories of cardiology, but they do not resolve the disease itself and leave the major gaps in care. I was Inspired by the opportunity to tackle one of the least revealing but important systems in my mind It uses human organizations and cutting-edge tools with the aim of restoring natural rhythms. ” To uncover the root cause, D'Souza's team combines live human heart tissue, advanced electrophysiology, multiomic profiling, gene therapy tools, precision transgenic mouse models, and computer modeling. “This integrated approach allows us to explore how inflammation, aging, circadian rhythms, heart failure, and exercise training can modify the conduction system and cause arrhythmia.” Diseases of the conduction system are treated completely with pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy, or pacing of the conduction system. These save lives, but do not cure underlying biology, do not work with all patients, and are expensive from a public health perspective. D'Souza's lab works to address these issues. • Identify biomarkers and mechanisms, from cytokines, circadian clock genes, microRNAs to ion channel remodeling – predict or drive disease. • Develop drug and gene-based therapies (e.g. galectin-3 inhibition, anti-sitkine therapy, microRNA regulation) to maintain a healthy rhythm and reduce device dependence. “This could directly benefit patients by providing less invasive, biologically targeted treatments, lowering risks and costs, and improving quality of life. At the same time, our human organizational research provides instantly relevant mechanical insights for clinicians, regulators, and the industry developing next-generation rhythmic therapies.” Over the past few years, Dr. D'Souza's team has been revealed Insights into several paradigm shifts in how the heart wiring system ages, adapts, and fails.

