Lung-on-a-chip has its own immune system
Soft and soft like gummy bears, with clear polymer chips that bring out the microscopic lungs to life, expand, circulation, and for the first time protect yourself like a living organ.
For Ankur Singh, director of the Center for Immunology Engineering at Georgia Tech, breathing was halted when he saw the immune cells sprint through the chip.
Singh, in collaboration with longtime collaborator Krishnendu “Krish” Roy, is a former professor of intake at Tech's NSF Cell Manufacturing Technologies, and is currently the dean of engineering and university graduate professor at Vanderbilt University.
“That was a 'amazing' moment,” Shin says. “It was the first time I felt that there was something close to the lungs of a real human.”
The Lung-on-a-chip platform provides researchers with a window into organ behavior. They are the size of postal stamps etched in small channels and lined with living human cells. The innovation between Roy and Singh was to add a working immune system. This is the missing part that turns the chip into a true model of how the lungs fight disease.
Now, researchers can see how the lungs react to the threat, how inflammation spreads, and how healing begins.
For millions of people suffering from lung disease, whether they climb stairs, carry food or laugh too hard, everyday life can feel almost impossible. For decades, doctors and scientists have been trying to unlock what is actually happening within their fragile lungs.
“This unique pulmonary tip model opens up new pre-clinical pathways that allow researchers to better understand the interactions of immune responses against severe viral infections and evaluate important antiviral treatments,” says Roy.
For Singh, a professor at George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, who was co-appointed in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, this study is very personal. He lost his uncle when the infection overwhelmed his cancer-covered immune system.
“The experience stays with you,” says Shin. “I've come to want to create a system that can predict and prevent such outcomes, which means fewer families will experience me. I'm always thinking about my uncle.
That motivation led his team to rethink what Chip's lungs could do, setting the stage for their subsequent breakthroughs.
The turning point came when Roy and Singh's team looked into the microscope and saw something no one had seen on the tip. Blood and immune cells run through small blood vessel-like structures that behave like live lungs.
For years, researchers struggled to add immunity Organ-on-a-chip system. Immune cells often died quickly or were unable to circulate and interact with tissues like people. The team solved the problem and created a chip that lets immune cells survive and adjust their defenses.
“It was an incredible breakthrough moment,” says Shin.
The true test came when the team introduced a severe influenza virus infection. The lungs were fitted with an immune response that closely reflected what the doctor was looking at. Immune cells rushed to the site of infection, and inflammation spread to the tissue, which reacted and activated.
“That was when I realized that this wasn't just a model,” Shin says. “It captured the real biology of disease.”
Singh and Roy's research is published in the journal Natural Biomedical Engineering.
For decades, lung research has relied on animal models. However, mice do not suffer from asthma like children. Their bodies don't incorporate the same defense.
“Five mice in cages can respond in the same way, but five people don't,” explains Shin. “Our chips can reflect that difference, which is why it can make it more accurate and dramatically reduce the need for animal models.”
Krish Roy emphasizes that possibility.
“The Food and Drug Administration's strategic vision for reducing animal trials and developing predictive non-animal models is perfectly in line with our work. The device is more than ever in modeling severe human influenza and providing unprecedented insight into complex pulmonary immune responses,” he says.
What started with the flu is now spreading to a wider range of illnesses. Roy and Singh believe the platform can be used to study asthma, cystic fibrosis. lung cancerand tuberculosis. Researchers are also working on the integration of immune organs, showing how the lungs coordinate with the body's defenses.
Long-term vision is personalized medical care. A chip constructed from the patient's own cells predicts which treatment is best. Scaling, clinical verification and regulatory approval takes years, but Singh is not hindered.
“Imagine knowing which treatment will help you before you take it,” says Singh. “That's where we're heading.”
Where we are heading, the future is not waiting for illness. Instead, it predicts it, intercepts it, and rewrites the results.
Support for this study came from Wellcome Leap with additional funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Carlling Family Donation, and Marcus Foundation.
