Health
In my words, the future of vaccine science is spelled mRNA | Today is Elon
In this column, Biology Professor Dave Gammon, distributed by Elon University Writers Syndicate, discusses vaccine science and data. This column was published by Greensboro News & Record and The Reflector.
Share:
US Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently fired $500 million in federal funds for the development of an mRNA vaccine, but don't be fooled by thinking these salvation tools are now obsolete. President Trump's “Operation Warp Speed” has shown the world that mRNA vaccines such as the Modern and Pfizer vaccines represent the future of vaccine technology.
This is not an article to rehash any pointless, old political debates about Covid-19. I went there and did it.
We will not comment on whether funding for vaccine research should come from the private and public sectors. They also refuse to comment on whether citizens and employees should be required to receive the vaccine. There is room for fair differences of opinion on these important social topics.
In my article, I will instead focus on the science of vaccines. And in science questions, data must reach a central stage. Legal and political opinions are secondary.
One well-supported conclusion about vaccines is that some vaccines offer great public health benefits despite their different side effects. Natural PO was eradicated worldwide by 1980. This would never have happened without a vaccine.
The vaccine was also able to eliminate measles from the United States by 2000. A few years later, the virus has returned to our country. The ongoing measles outbreak in 2025 will unfortunately affect these unvaccinated individuals primarily. Data on the measles vaccination benefits are so clear that even Kennedy said he would “probably” vaccinate his own child against measles.
mRNA vaccines are the latest in a long line of vaccine innovations. If you require proof, search the internet for easy-to-read peer-reviewed articles entitled “Safety and Efficacy of mRNA Vaccines” in the open-access medical journal Cureus. Further research is needed on how to store mRNA vaccines at room temperature and how to reduce negative side effects, but there is no doubt about the overall potential.
While traditional vaccines still function, mRNA vaccines are resolutely superior. It's like comparing a flip phone to a smartphone. Flipphones were amazing back then, but today's flip phone technology never makes money for investors. Similarly, Kennedy is misguided when he thinks that research money would be better spent on traditional vaccines.
Take speed and scale. Traditional vaccines take months, and even years to develop. In contrast, mRNA vaccines can be produced several orders of magnitude faster. The first step takes several hours to sequence the pathogen genome.
Scientists then synthesize a series of genetic material called mRNAs that encode protein antigens found in pathogens. After mRNA is delivered to the body via vaccines, cells synthesize these antigens and train their immune system to target and destroy pathogens. This process can be found to be summarised as an infographic by searching the internet for “mRNA vaccine production” on “Genome.gov”.
Because genetic material sequencing and synthesis is simple and inexpensive, mRNA vaccines are much more adaptable than traditional vaccines. They provide flexible manufacturing options for your business. The next time you find yourself in another rapidly evolving pandemic, mRNA vaccines will help you stay one step ahead of the new pathogen variants.
Just as smartphones have promoted new apps that never work with flip phones, mRNA vaccines are bringing new applications that go far beyond the Covid-19 virus. For example, scientists are currently testing a new type of mRNA vaccine that is promising against a variety of cancers, chronic infections such as HIV, and autoimmune diseases such as MS.
As a proud American, I don't want my country to fall behind other parts of the world when it comes to vaccine technology. Without a doubt, the rest of the world will move forward with or without us in the development of mRNA vaccines.
Let's not waste our future by losing our faith in mRNA vaccine technology.
The views expressed in this column are the authors themselves, and are not necessarily those of Elon University.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.elon.edu/u/news/2025/09/29/in-my-words-the-future-of-vaccine-science-is-spelled-mrna/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump publishes photos of Democrats to meet “2028” hats while the closure is looming
- Highlights of mixed double quarter-final match at WTT China Smash-Xinhua
- Ryan Bridge interacts with Tiktok fans lighting on viral earthquakes
- Trump to discuss soy in talks with Xi Jinping
- Mosquitoes that fit the disease found in England | British news
- What it means for science
- Mr. Hockey winner is starting to prove even more on the ice
- Hurricane twins are spinning in Atlantic
- The secret film explains the mischief and racism within the police who met London BBC News
- NYU Langone Health in the News—Monday, September 29, 2025
- Trump's story with government closings? He is not a stranger.
- Turkeys Top Court cancels the condemnation of terrorism of 2 Egyptian members of the Muslim Brotherhood