In this column, Biology Professor Dave Gammon, distributed by Elon University Writers Syndicate, discusses vaccine science and data. This column was published by Greensboro News & Record and The Reflector.

Share this page on Facebook Share this page on X (formerly Twitter) Share this page on LinkedIn Please email this page to a friend Print this page

US Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently fired $500 million in federal funds for the development of an mRNA vaccine, but don't be fooled by thinking these salvation tools are now obsolete. President Trump's “Operation Warp Speed” has shown the world that mRNA vaccines such as the Modern and Pfizer vaccines represent the future of vaccine technology.

This is not an article to rehash any pointless, old political debates about Covid-19. I went there and did it.

We will not comment on whether funding for vaccine research should come from the private and public sectors. They also refuse to comment on whether citizens and employees should be required to receive the vaccine. There is room for fair differences of opinion on these important social topics.

In my article, I will instead focus on the science of vaccines. And in science questions, data must reach a central stage. Legal and political opinions are secondary.

One well-supported conclusion about vaccines is that some vaccines offer great public health benefits despite their different side effects. Natural PO was eradicated worldwide by 1980. This would never have happened without a vaccine.

The vaccine was also able to eliminate measles from the United States by 2000. A few years later, the virus has returned to our country. The ongoing measles outbreak in 2025 will unfortunately affect these unvaccinated individuals primarily. Data on the measles vaccination benefits are so clear that even Kennedy said he would “probably” vaccinate his own child against measles.

mRNA vaccines are the latest in a long line of vaccine innovations. If you require proof, search the internet for easy-to-read peer-reviewed articles entitled “Safety and Efficacy of mRNA Vaccines” in the open-access medical journal Cureus. Further research is needed on how to store mRNA vaccines at room temperature and how to reduce negative side effects, but there is no doubt about the overall potential.

While traditional vaccines still function, mRNA vaccines are resolutely superior. It's like comparing a flip phone to a smartphone. Flipphones were amazing back then, but today's flip phone technology never makes money for investors. Similarly, Kennedy is misguided when he thinks that research money would be better spent on traditional vaccines.

Take speed and scale. Traditional vaccines take months, and even years to develop. In contrast, mRNA vaccines can be produced several orders of magnitude faster. The first step takes several hours to sequence the pathogen genome.

Scientists then synthesize a series of genetic material called mRNAs that encode protein antigens found in pathogens. After mRNA is delivered to the body via vaccines, cells synthesize these antigens and train their immune system to target and destroy pathogens. This process can be found to be summarised as an infographic by searching the internet for “mRNA vaccine production” on “Genome.gov”.

Because genetic material sequencing and synthesis is simple and inexpensive, mRNA vaccines are much more adaptable than traditional vaccines. They provide flexible manufacturing options for your business. The next time you find yourself in another rapidly evolving pandemic, mRNA vaccines will help you stay one step ahead of the new pathogen variants.

Just as smartphones have promoted new apps that never work with flip phones, mRNA vaccines are bringing new applications that go far beyond the Covid-19 virus. For example, scientists are currently testing a new type of mRNA vaccine that is promising against a variety of cancers, chronic infections such as HIV, and autoimmune diseases such as MS.

As a proud American, I don't want my country to fall behind other parts of the world when it comes to vaccine technology. Without a doubt, the rest of the world will move forward with or without us in the development of mRNA vaccines.

Let's not waste our future by losing our faith in mRNA vaccine technology.

The views expressed in this column are the authors themselves, and are not necessarily those of Elon University.