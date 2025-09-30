Combat causes allergies to collapse as the weather changes





Fresno, California (KFSN) – The colours that change leaves are a sign that the autumn season is here. But so is the sound of sneezing, another sign of autumn allergies. “It was basically caused by ragweed pollen,” says Dr. Praven Buddiga, an allergy and immunologist in Northeast Fresno. “If it's a little damp and notices a change in temperature, the mold tends to sit on fallen leaves.” Changes in weather can affect people dealing with this condition. “People have itchy symptoms and have runny noses,” Dr. Budiga said. Dr. Buddiga adds that mild cough is also a symptom of a fall allergy. At his clinic in Northeast Fresno, he says that as the seasons are getting longer he notices symptoms are beginning early. “In almost the end of August and the first week of September, I've been seeing allergies in the fall,” Dr. Buddiga said. “The ragweed is in bloom and is essentially causing allergies in both children and adults.” Dr. Buddiga says that autumn allergies tend to peak from the end of October to the beginning of November. He added that older people and young children living with asthma are the most vulnerable, especially when temperatures change. “Their lung tissue tends to contract, making it difficult for them to come and go,” Dr. Buddiga said. “These are the time they should use their inhalers.” However, there are ways to combat autumn allergies, such as using nasal sprays and taking antihistamines. Doctors also offer this suggestion. “Use rinsing your sinus, especially for pollen, ragweed pollen, or dust,” Dr. Budiga said. “It's like cleaning the passageways in your nose, because it tends to accumulate most of the pollen.” He added that purifiers with HEPA filters can also be a great help. Health experts say living with fall allergies should not affect your daily life, but if you notice that your symptoms are getting worse, see your doctor right away. Follow Ana Torrea for news updates Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

