Peptide research paves the path to new weapons against antibiotic-resistant bacteria | Newsroom





COLVALIS, Oregon – New research into antibacterial peptides, small chains of amino acids that can damage bacterial cells, shows why some peptides are more effective at doing it, and why some cells are more vulnerable. The findings open the door to designing new compounds to kill disease-causing organisms that have become resistant to antibiotics. The compounds represent major breakthroughs to the prevalent global problem, according to Oregon State University research co-leader Myriam Cotten. “Antibacterial resistance Cotten, an associate professor of biochemistry and biophysics at OSU University of Science, said: It is predicted that almost 40 million people will die between 2025 and 2050. ” Peptides found in all organisms come in a variety of forms and functions, including hormones, neurotransmitters, and intracellular signaling molecules. As an antibiotic, it helps to construct the first line against bacterial infection by leaking the contents of bacterial cells from the membrane and impairing cell function. Research by William & Mary and Cotten and collaborators at the National Institutes of Health focused on specific states that cause membrane destruction. This study shed light on the lab experiments and computational work carried out by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at NIH, as well as the properties of holes called pores where antibacterial peptides form in the membrane. The peptides coating the outside of the cell begin to repeat across the membrane, balancing the numbers on both sides, creating pores. “This information is very powerful because it provides the basis for explaining why some peptides are more active than others and why some membranes are more likely to be targeted,” Cotten said. “We have learned that membrane-breaking peptides are larger in size and number and form pores in the membrane more dramatically while remaining open for longer. That makes sense, but the important novelty of our work is that there are mathematical equations that link membrane damage to the effectiveness of pore properties. Scientists also found that certain membranes carry defects that help form that type of pore. This is an insight that opens the door to the design of peptides that specifically target bacterial cells based on their different membrane compositions. Because immune system peptides are also active in cancer cells, kotten can be applied to treatments beyond the treatments to treat infections. She noted that more than 2 million new cancer diagnoses and more than 500,000 cancer deaths are urgently needed for new cancer treatments It was predicted For the US in 2025. The research supported by the National Institutes of Health and co-led by NIH Pastor Richard, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

