North Texas Vaccine Experts Respond to Federal Advisory Board Recommendations

Local health experts are closely monitoring the potential impact of the federal advisory committee's move to dial back vaccination guidance.

Members of the Disease Control and Prevention Committee have decided to stop recommending the MMRV vaccine, or the MMRV vaccine for measles, mumps, water cell vaccines, or measles, mumps, and water cell vaccines for children under the age of four.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices, which we met in mid-September, will make recommendations to become part of the CDC's immunization schedule, previously approved by the institution's directors.

Tarrant County vaccine experts share a range of opinions about the council's updated stance. Some say it's barely effective, while others see potential long-term negative consequences regarding public confidence in the vaccine.

Dr. Erin Carlson, founding director of the Graduate Public Health Program at the University of Texas at Arlington, said the language used in the committee's recommendations may be effective.

The committee recommended that decisions regarding the Covid-19 vaccine be made through “shared clinical decisions.” Carlson said this language might lead people to believe that doctors must prescribe a vaccine, but that's not true.

That recommendation, coupled with the Food and Drug Administration's previous decision not to recommend the Covid-19 vaccine to people under the age of 65 who have no underlying medical conditions, could lead to people who do not administer the vaccine.

“A lot of people don't think about what they're thinking right now as the necessary steps to talk to a doctor,” Carlson said.

Others have not considered the decision that the CDC Committee's decision will have a major impact.

Dr. Brian Bird, Tarrant County's leading local health department, said he would not refer to the recommendation as “confusing.”

“The decisions made will work under the current pharmacy setup,” said Byrd, director of Tarrant County Public Health.

The FDA's move to not recommend widespread use of the Covid-19 vaccine this summer was painful, Byrd said. FDA recommendations are often considered by the CDC advisory committee.

“That was a concern to us because we didn't know if the insurance company would pay for people under the age of 65.

Bird said the recommendation for the new MMRV vaccine is a key decision based on a slightly increased chance of infants having a seizure after administering the vaccine. Despite the lack of long-term effects of such attacks, they can be a scary sight for parents, Byrd said.

Individual vaccines for MMR and water cells are still available to children, while vaccines over the age of 4 can receive a second dose of the MMRV vaccine.

This was the first time this version of the CDC Advisory Committee met. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, has rejected his previous members. Some of the members are considered by the scientific community to be skeptical of the vaccine. American Academy of Pediatrics.

The committee has almost voted to request a prescription to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The split vote failed after the committee head voted against the resolution.

The committee also postponed the vote because it could delay newborns receiving the hepatitis B vaccine.

Carlson said changes in the way federal health groups approach vaccines could lead to reduced vaccine usage.

“The full assumption in public health is that this will lead to a significant reduction in vaccinations,” she said.

The committee is scheduled to meet again on October 22nd and 23rd.

