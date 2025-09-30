



New Cochrane Review The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine demonstrates that it is safe and effective in protecting vulnerable groups at the highest risk of serious illnesses, including the elderly and infants. This review was based on 14 clinical trials with over 100,000 participants. The study did not report RSV– –Related hospitalization or intensive care unit (ICU) admission. Overall, the study showed that the vaccine was 77% effective against both RSV-related lower respiratory tract diseases (pneumonia and bronchitis), and 67% were effective in protecting against RSV-related acute respiratory diseases (common colds) in older adults. In a study of vaccination in pregnant women, RSV F protein-based vaccines reduced the risk of RSV-related lower respiratory tract diseases by 54%, reduced the likelihood of severe RSV-related diseases by 74%, and reduced the risk of hospitalization by 54%. Important evidence has been found that the RSV vaccine protects the elderly and protects strong evidence that benefits infants when mothers are vaccinated during pregnancy “We found high degree of solid evidence from the clinical trial review that RSV vaccines protect the elderly and that there is strong evidence that the mother benefits infants when vaccinated during pregnancy,” said Dr. KM SAIF-UR-Rahman, a leading author and senior research methodologist in Ireland and Cochrane Ireland. press release . “It encourages news from the two most at-risk groups.” There is little evidence of side effects Studies of older adults and pregnant women had little evidence that the vaccination group had more adverse events than the control group. In total, the review included five studies on the elderly, three on the effects of pregnant women on babies, and five studies on women of birth age, infants and children. We produced reports that data on the efficacy of the RSV vaccine in women and infants and children of childbirth age are more limited and less confident. “It is unclear whether a live RSV vaccine will reduce respiratory diseases and RSV.– –The author of the review wrote. The evidence was very uncertain about everything.– –26% vaccine efficacy (VE) causes medically participating acute respiratory disease (95% confidence interval) [CI]-0.01 to 0.46). Among women of childbirth age, evidence regarding new RSV infections with VE (95% CI, 0.08-0.73) was highly uncertain. “It is important to clarify that our review is based on evidence from randomized trials, the strongest evidence available,” said MPH Kate Olsson, research author of the European Centre for Disease Prevention, in a press release. “After approval, real-world research has been underway, and data from these studies will continue to increase what we know about the safety and efficacy of these RSV vaccines.”

