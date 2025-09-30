



October is Breast Cancer Awareness Monthtime to raise awareness, respect the lives of millions affected by breast cancer, and reaffirm our global commitment to improving equitable access to care and the survival of all. This year we are highlighting the theme. Every story is unique and every journey is important. Why this theme? All breast cancer diagnosis is personal. Behind every diagnosis is a story of courage, resilience and hope. This theme reminds us that breast cancer touches differently the lives of women and their families around the world, and that every journey deserves compassion, dignity and support. This year's theme recognises the diversity of experience and strengthens the need for caring, timely and quality care for everyone, regardless of geography, income, or background. Global challenges Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women around the world. In 2022, approximately 2.3 million women were diagnosed, and an additional 670,000 people died of illness. These are not just numbers, but mothers, sisters, daughters and friends who deserve hope and dignity. The five-year survival rate in high-income countries is above 90%, but has fallen to 66% in India and 40% in South Africa. These disparities are driven by unequal access to early detection, timely diagnosis, and effective treatment. If the current trend continues, incidence and mortality rates are projected to rise by 40% by 2050, which requires urgent and coordinated action. Certainly, where the woman lives should not determine whether she will survive or not. Founded in 2021, the WHO Global Breast Cancer Initiative works with partners with the nation to reduce breast cancer mortality by strengthening its health system GBCI's Strategic Approach: Targets of 60-60-80 There are tools to prevent, diagnose and treat breast cancer. GBCI advises the country to implement evidence-based strategies across three pillars. Pillar 1: Health promotion and early detection It allows individuals and communities to recognize symptoms and seek early care. Target: 60% of invasive breast cancer are diagnosed in stages I or II.

Pillar 2: Timely diagnosis Make sure your diagnostic services are accessible and efficient. Target: Patients diagnosed within 60 days of their initial presentation.

Comprehensive treatment Provides equitable, uninterrupted, comprehensive care for all patients. Goal: 80% of patients complete the recommended treatment. Goals for 2025 Breast Cancer Awareness Month The comprehensive goal is to raise awareness and promote behavioral change for early detection of breast cancer. the purpose To emphasize the importance of health promotion, early detection and timely diagnosis related to comprehensive treatment. Promote multi-sector partnerships by engaging stakeholders to co-create and amplify their impacts. Promoting equitable access to quality care through the adoption and implementation of GBCI targets. Highlights for October 2025 Global Storytelling Campaign:

Advocacy Tool Kit

Third Global Breast Cancer Initiative Informal Partner Meeting:

Local and local events: Screenings, outreach, webinars, shows, advocacy activities and more will take place throughout the month. How to participate Become the champion of breast cancer recognition and equity in access to care. Share your story or amplify, inspire and inform others.

We will hold awareness events in our communities and workplaces.

Advocate for policies that improve access to breast cancer services. or

Support your local organizations through donations and volunteers. Amplify your voice, share stories and take part in driving changes this October. Together, we can build the world eThe life that breast cancer has exposed to is empowered and supported to receive the care you need everywhere.

