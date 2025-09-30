



People with a certain type of gene that researchers call the “sweet tooth gene” are more likely to use weight loss medication to combat obesity well, Cleveland Clinic said. Research published in early September. In this study, individuals with a specific variation of neurovitin are referred to by researchers as the “sweet tooth gene.” We found that using GLP-1 agonist drugs such as OZEMPIC and Trulicity could likely help you lose weight, as this is related to the preference for eating more sweets. These are classes of medications that help manage blood glucose levels, primarily in type 2 diabetes patients, but some have also been shown to treat obesity. Daniel Rothroff, one of the authors and chairman of the Department of Quantitative Health Sciences at Cleveland Clinic, said the study could change the way obesity is treated. “We want to choose treatment for patients who do our best for them,” he said. “It is also expensive, and requires resources from patients who want treatment. [that’s] It's more effective. ” Marcio Griebeller, director of the Cleveland Clinic's Enterprise Obesity Center, said weight loss medications range from $100 to $1,000 a month. Isolating specific genes associated with successful weight loss using these drugs could be the first step towards personalized treatments for obesity, Grieberler said. “The future of medicine will be a personalization of targeted therapy, care,” he said. “It's a huge advantage if you know how a patient responds. You can predict your ultimate weight loss and predict comorbidities. That's amazing.” In 2025, 41% of Cleveland residents were classified as obese, higher than the average for both the statewide and nationally. Cleveland Health Survey. Obesity is linked to many health issues, including diabetes and heart disease, and any advancements can make a difference, Griebeller said. “There are studies that say that even five percent of weight loss is extremely helpful in managing hypertension. 10 percent helps patients with diabetes and other things, but weight loss is great,” Griebeller said. The study is the first step to isolating people who can benefit most from these drugs, but more research is needed, Rotroff said. He said Cleveland Clinic will be doing further research into how genes work over the next two years.

