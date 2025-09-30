UNICEF finds malnourished obese children and rekindles the junk food tax debate

Health experts and farmers are seeking taxes on ultra-processed foods (UPFs) as the obesity crisis worsens and childhood malnutrition increases.

A global report by UNICEF found that children are more likely to become overweight and undernourished than too thin.

This is the first time obesity has exceeded low weight as a common cause of malnutrition in children aged 5 to 17 years old.

“When we talk about malnutrition, we're no longer talking about underweight children,” said Catherine Russell, executive director at UNICEF.

Junk Food “It's like eating anything”

Nutritional psychiatry researcher Megan Lee said people can become malnourished even if they eat a lot of food.

She said junk food doesn't have the “correct nutrients” such as minerals, vitamins and fiber.

“When we eat super processed foods, it's basically just like eating anything.” Dr. Lee said.

She's part of the group Australian Dietary Guideline ReviewIt is scheduled to be released in 2026.

Dr. Lee said he is overreliant on junk food in his Australian diet.

“We've been attacking tastes with salty foods in this hypersweet for decades, so it's going to take a while to readjust it to fresh food,” she said.

Ultra-processed foods and drinks are developed industrially in factories, mainly from sophisticated ingredients and additives.

“Junk foods” such as chicken nuggets, hot dogs, roli and soft drinks are high in calories and come in sugar, refined starch, salt and unhealthy fats.

UNICEF said these foods are designed to be convenient and very tasty, but “least in terms of vitamins, minerals or fiber.”

In high-income countries, Including Australia And the US, Share of dietary energy derived from UPF The range is from 42% to 58%.

Obesity in the growing season

Latest numbers from Australian Institute of Health and Welfare From 2022, a quarter of school-age children have shown to be overweight or obese.

This is around 1.3 million children aged 2-17, an increase of 20% since 1995.

By 2050, Half of the country's children You are expected to become overweight or obese.

“Obesity is growing concern that could affect children's health and development,” Russell said.

“ Ultra-processed foods are increasingly being replaced by fruits, vegetables and proteins when nutrition plays an important role in child growth, cognitive development and mental health. “

Junk food tax?

The UNICEF report made eight recommendations, including implementing “Food Tax and Subsidies,” restrictions on food marketing, new policies to improve availability and affordability of locally produced nutritious foods, and improving food signs.

He said interventions are needed to prevent lifelong health and economic impacts.

“Individuals get stuck in a system that promotes UPFS every day. We've been eating it for decades and it's difficult,” Dr. Lee said.

“Unfortunately, UPF is cheaper than whole food. We do more work and don't have the time to make things from scratch.”

Dr. Lee said the federal government should consider taxes.

“Tax on UPF is a good idea, not because you want to make food more expensive, but because you want to make that money cheaper for healthier foods.” She said.

Farmers need people to eat more whole food

The National Farmers Federation (NFF) said it supported the concept of tax when it was gathered by farmers to subsidize costs.

“Increasing consumption of fresh fruits, vegetables and nuts is a concern for the industry,” said Jolion Burnett, chairman of the NFF Horticultural Council.

“It's one of those happy coincidences that matches the health outcomes of our great community.”

Barnett said taxes on UPF “are definitely worthy of careful consideration.”

“One problem is that UPF can produce very cheaply due to lack of labor costs and lack of fresh ingredients.” He said.

The federal government said it had not considered taxes on UPF, but said fruits, vegetables and other core foods are exempt from GST to support healthy food choices.

“Our government is working with the food industry to reduce the amount of sodium, sugar and saturated fat across a variety of products through a healthy food partnership reorganization program,” a government spokesman said.

“The government has also committed $3.5 million to develop Australian feeding, a new national food security strategy.

“The purpose of the strategy is to provide a long-term system-wide plan to increase productivity, resilience and security of the national food system.”